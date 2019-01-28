ECB Open to Resuming Quantative-Easing if Necessary, Draghi Says

The European Central Bank is ready to use all its policy tools to support Europe's softening economy, including by restarting a recently shelved bond-buying program, ECB President Mario Draghi said.

Stocks Decline as Earnings Woes Raise Fears Over Growth

U.S. stocks slid as disappointing earnings and forecasts from bellwether industrial and tech companies sparked fresh worries about global economic growth.

Iron-Ore Prices Jump on Supply Concerns After Vale Mining Disaster

Iron-ore futures climbed following a dam failure at one of Vale's Brazilian mines that killed at least 60 people, less than four years after the failure of a dam jointly owned by Vale and BHP Group killed 19 people.

Big Railroads Don't See Slowdown on Horizon for U.S. Economy

The chief executives of CSX and Union Pacific say conversations with their shippers, which represent a broad cross-section of industries from agriculture to chemicals, generally show optimism about the coming year.

Saudis Pitch for Foreign Cash After Spooking Investors

Saudi Arabia has stepped up efforts to woo investors spooked by the killing of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi, as it seeks more than $450 billion in private capital to help reshape its oil-dependent economy.

A $4 Trillion Scapegoat for Volatility: the Fed's Shrinking Portfolio

Some investors blame the stock market's volatility on the Federal Reserve shrinking its bond portfolio, but the critique puzzles Fed officials and some economists.

Overlap of Tech Earnings, Trade Talks, Fed Meeting Will Test Stocks

The rare confluence of results with a Fed meeting, jobs report and trade talks in Washington could upend the stretch of quiet trading in financial markets.

S&P to Begin Offering Credit-Rating Services in China

China's central bank gave approval for S&P Global Inc. to begin offering credit-rating services and to do so via a wholly owned unit, honoring a nearly two-year-old promise to open the sector just ahead of high-level trade talks with the U.S.

Investing Startup Acorns Surpasses Rivals in Funding Round

A new $105 million fundraising round for Acorns Grow, whose app invests small contributions from users, values the startup at $860 million. That makes it worth more than any of its competitors.

Two Groups Likely Stole $1 Billion in Cryptocurrency Hacks

According to Chainalysis, the two entities, which are likely still active, employed an extensive network of digital wallets to hide their tracks and later converted the money to physical cash through online exchanges and individual transactions.