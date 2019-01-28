Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/28/2019 | 03:16pm EST
ECB Open to Resuming Quantative-Easing if Necessary, Draghi Says

The European Central Bank is ready to use all its policy tools to support Europe's softening economy, including by restarting a recently shelved bond-buying program, ECB President Mario Draghi said. 

 
Stocks Decline as Earnings Woes Raise Fears Over Growth

U.S. stocks slid as disappointing earnings and forecasts from bellwether industrial and tech companies sparked fresh worries about global economic growth. 

 
Iron-Ore Prices Jump on Supply Concerns After Vale Mining Disaster

Iron-ore futures climbed following a dam failure at one of Vale's Brazilian mines that killed at least 60 people, less than four years after the failure of a dam jointly owned by Vale and BHP Group killed 19 people. 

 
Big Railroads Don't See Slowdown on Horizon for U.S. Economy

The chief executives of CSX and Union Pacific say conversations with their shippers, which represent a broad cross-section of industries from agriculture to chemicals, generally show optimism about the coming year. 

 
Saudis Pitch for Foreign Cash After Spooking Investors

Saudi Arabia has stepped up efforts to woo investors spooked by the killing of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi, as it seeks more than $450 billion in private capital to help reshape its oil-dependent economy. 

 
A $4 Trillion Scapegoat for Volatility: the Fed's Shrinking Portfolio

Some investors blame the stock market's volatility on the Federal Reserve shrinking its bond portfolio, but the critique puzzles Fed officials and some economists. 

 
Overlap of Tech Earnings, Trade Talks, Fed Meeting Will Test Stocks

The rare confluence of results with a Fed meeting, jobs report and trade talks in Washington could upend the stretch of quiet trading in financial markets. 

 
S&P to Begin Offering Credit-Rating Services in China

China's central bank gave approval for S&P Global Inc. to begin offering credit-rating services and to do so via a wholly owned unit, honoring a nearly two-year-old promise to open the sector just ahead of high-level trade talks with the U.S. 

 
Investing Startup Acorns Surpasses Rivals in Funding Round

A new $105 million fundraising round for Acorns Grow, whose app invests small contributions from users, values the startup at $860 million. That makes it worth more than any of its competitors. 

 
Two Groups Likely Stole $1 Billion in Cryptocurrency Hacks

According to Chainalysis, the two entities, which are likely still active, employed an extensive network of digital wallets to hide their tracks and later converted the money to physical cash through online exchanges and individual transactions.

This article is part of a news chaine.
Article 2 / 2
<< Preceding Next >>
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:41pDollar flat before Fed meeting, U.S.-China trade talks
RE
03:34pEXCLUSIVE : Venezuela's Guaido rushes to control Citgo before debt payment - sources
RE
03:19pU S DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY : Acting Assistant Secretary Diana Furchtgott-Roth Economy Statement for the Treasury Borrowing Advisory Committee of the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association
PU
03:19pU S DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY : Treasury Announces Marketable Borrowing Estimates
PU
03:16pChina worries send stocks down, rising supply hits oil
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:08pChina worries send stocks down, rising supply hits oil
RE
02:59pIMF says economic growth in Kuwait to strengthen on the back of oil prices
RE
02:50pECB's De Cos says need to see if some risks to growth more persistent
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Nvidia cuts Q4 revenue estimate on weak China demand; shares sink
2China worries send stocks down, rising supply hits oil
3CATERPILLAR : Caterpillar stock slides on profit miss, China sales forecast
4BHP GROUP PLC : New dam disaster puts Vale CEO, deals and dividends under scrutiny
5VALE : VALE : Faces Spiralling Losses After Brazil Dam Collapse

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.