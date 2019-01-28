U.S. to Place Sanctions on Venezuela's State-Owned Oil Company

The U.S. imposed sanctions against Venezuela's state oil giant Petróleos de Venezuela, hitting the country's main export in a move to cripple the Nicolás Maduro government and empower opposition leader Juan Guaidó.

Stocks Decline as Earnings Woes Raise Fears Over Growth

Stocks slid as disappointing earnings and forecasts from bellwether companies sparked fresh worries about global growth.

Oil Falls by Most This Year as Wall Street Tumbles

Oil prices had their biggest fall so far this year on Monday amid declines in equities, doubts over any near-term solution to the U.S.-China trade dispute, and fears of another U.S. government shutdown.

ECB Open to Resuming Quantitative-Easing if Necessary, Draghi Says

The European Central Bank is ready to use all its policy tools to support Europe's softening economy, including by restarting a recently shelved bond-buying program, ECB President Mario Draghi said.

Treasury's Borrowing to Decline in Quarter

The U.S. Treasury said it expects to issue less debt in the first quarter than it did a year earlier in advance of a key debt limit deadline in early March.

Economic Data Faces Further Delay After Shutdown

The Commerce Department and other agencies are updating their calendars following the 35-day partial government shutdown, as officials grapple with a massive backlog of indicators. Among the reports to be delayed are those on GDP and personal income.

Senate Democrats Seek Better Oversight of Financial Sector's Climate Risks

A group of 20 senators issued a letter urging U.S. regulators to assess banks' and other financial institutions' preparedness for disruptions caused by extreme weather brought on by climate change.

Iron-Ore Prices Jump on Supply Concerns After Vale Mining Disaster

Iron-ore futures climbed following a dam failure at one of Vale's Brazilian mines that killed at least 60 people, less than four years after the failure of a dam jointly owned by Vale and BHP Group killed 19 people.

Mining Fatalities Fall but Brazil Shows Problems Remain

The mining industry often displays its ability to shock with deadly accidents such as the burst dam that has left hundreds missing in Brazil, but fatal mishaps in the sector have declined in recent decades.

Big Railroads Don't See Slowdown on Horizon for U.S. Economy

The chief executives of CSX and Union Pacific say conversations with their shippers, which represent a broad cross-section of industries from agriculture to chemicals, generally show optimism about the coming year.