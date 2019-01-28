Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

01/28/2019 | 09:16pm EST
U.S. Places Sanctions on Venezuela's Oil Industry

The U.S. imposed sanctions on Venezuela's state-owned oil giant in a dramatic move designed to empower the opposition and cripple the government of President Nicolás Maduro by preventing the proceeds of U.S. crude sales returning to Caracas. 

 
Treasury's Borrowing to Decline in Quarter

The U.S. Treasury said it expects to issue less debt in the first quarter than it did a year earlier in advance of a key debt limit deadline in early March. 

 
Economic Data Faces Further Delay After Shutdown

The Commerce Department and other agencies are updating their calendars following the 35-day partial government shutdown, as officials grapple with a massive backlog of indicators. Among the reports to be delayed are those on GDP and personal income. 

 
Senate Democrats Seek Better Oversight of Financial Sector's Climate Risks

A group of 20 senators issued a letter urging U.S. regulators to assess banks' and other financial institutions' preparedness for disruptions caused by extreme weather brought on by climate change. 

 
Big Railroads Don't See Slowdown on Horizon for U.S. Economy

The chief executives of CSX and Union Pacific say conversations with their shippers, which represent a broad cross-section of industries from agriculture to chemicals, generally show optimism about the coming year. 

 
Private Flood Insurance Gets Boost From Regulators

The number of flood insurance policies underwritten by private companies could triple under a new federal rule that would require mortgage lenders to accept both private and government-backed policies. 

 
Greece Set to Return to Bond Market

The five-year bond syndication would be first issue for the country since it exited its bailout era last August. 

 
ECB Open to Resuming Quantitative-Easing if Necessary, Draghi Says

The European Central Bank is ready to use all its policy tools to support Europe's softening economy, including by restarting a recently shelved bond-buying program, ECB President Mario Draghi said. 

 
Stocks Decline as Earnings Woes Raise Fears Over Growth

Stocks slid as disappointing earnings and forecasts from bellwether companies sparked fresh worries about global growth. 

 
Oil Falls by Most This Year as Wall Street Tumbles

Oil prices had their biggest fall so far this year on Monday amid declines in equities, doubts over any near-term solution to the U.S.-China trade dispute, and fears of another U.S. government shutdown.

