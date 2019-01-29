Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/29/2019 | 01:16am EST
Big Divides Remain as U.S.-China Trade Talks Resume

Cabinet-level delegations from the U.S. and China will resume trade negotiations Wednesday, but early indications are that the two sides remain sharply divided, suggesting a hard slog ahead for a deal to be cut before a March 1 deadline. 

 
Emerging-Markets Rally Leaves Asian Bonds Behind

Governments in emerging markets have typically paid more to borrow in their local currencies than in dollars. Last year, the picture reversed, but Asian domestic yields are at best even with hard-currency yields. 

 
U.S. Places Sanctions on Venezuela's Oil Industry

The U.S. imposed sanctions on Venezuela's state-owned oil giant in a dramatic move designed to empower the opposition and cripple the government of President Nicolás Maduro by preventing the proceeds of U.S. crude sales returning to Caracas. 

 
RBA Board Member Harper Expects Next Move in Rates to Be Up

RBA board member Ian Harper's view is consistent with the central bank's broader message, that a tightening job market will spur higher wages and inflation and eventually higher interest rates. 

 
Greece Set to Return to Bond Market

The five-year bond syndication would be first issue for the country since it exited its bailout era last August. 

 
ECB Open to Resuming Quantitative-Easing if Necessary, Draghi Says

The European Central Bank is ready to use all its policy tools to support Europe's softening economy, including by restarting a recently shelved bond-buying program, ECB President Mario Draghi said. 

 
Treasury's Borrowing to Decline in Quarter

The U.S. Treasury said it expects to issue less debt in the first quarter than it did a year earlier in advance of a key debt limit deadline in early March. 

 
Economic Data Faces Further Delay After Shutdown

The Commerce Department and other agencies are updating their calendars following the 35-day partial government shutdown, as officials grapple with a massive backlog of indicators. Among the reports to be delayed are those on GDP and personal income. 

 
Senate Democrats Seek Better Oversight of Financial Sector's Climate Risks

A group of 20 senators issued a letter urging U.S. regulators to assess banks' and other financial institutions' preparedness for disruptions caused by extreme weather brought on by climate change. 

 
Big Railroads Don't See Slowdown on Horizon for U.S. Economy

The chief executives of CSX and Union Pacific say conversations with their shippers, which represent a broad cross-section of industries from agriculture to chemicals, generally show optimism about the coming year.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:33aAsia shares slip as China's Huawei in legal hot water; focus on Sino-U.S. talks
RE
01:16aU.S. sanctions threaten Venezuela's economy as Maduro eyes next move
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:15aAustralia's TPG Telecom dumps Huawei-supplied mobile network citing government ban
RE
01:15aPowell faces early reckoning on Fed's $4-trillion question
RE
01:09aU.S. charges China's Huawei for sanctions violations, technology theft
RE
01:07aIntel to invest $11 billion on new Israeli chip plant - Israel Finance Minister
RE
12:35aFintech companies raised a record $39.6 billion in 2018 - research
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VALE : VALE : stock plunges after Brazil disaster; $19 billion in market value lost
2SAP : SAP : Hits Fiscal Year Targets on Double-Digit Cloud Growth
3APPLE : APPLE : to patch privacy bug in video-calling feature
4SWEDBANK : SWEDBANK : 4Q Net Profit Fell Amid Market Volatility
5WHIRLPOOL : WHIRLPOOL : says costs, strong dollar to hit 2019 profit, shares fall

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.