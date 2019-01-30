Fed Leaves Rates Unchanged, Signals Possible End to String of Rate Increases

The Federal Reserve held its benchmark interest rate steady and delivered its strongest signal to date that the central bank may have reached the end of its latest series of interest-rate increases.

Stocks Extend Gains After Fed Decision

U.S. stocks extended their rebound, surging to their highest close since early December, after the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged and signaled further increases are on hold.

Oil Hits Two-Month High on Venezuela Turmoil, U.S. Supplies

U.S. oil prices jumped to a two-month high Wednesday due to Venezuela's continuing political crisis and a weekly report that showed U.S. inventories of gasoline fell for the first time in nine weeks.

Currency Volatility Drags on Earnings

The total dollar value of reported negative currency impacts among businesses jumped more than 10 times compared with the previous quarter, according to the latest tally by FiREapps Inc., which advises clients on currency risk.

Government Updates Timing for Data Releases Delayed by Shutdown

The Census Bureau published an updated calendar for economic-data reports that were halted during the partial government shutdown, with some of the releases canceled.

U.S. Economy Is Slowing, Survey Says

GDP grew at a 2.6% annual rate last quarter and will expand at a 1.8% clip this period, according to a Journal poll. Economists say a big slowdown in China and slower growth in Europe are holding back the U.S.

Treasury to Scale Back Borrowing Plans in Early 2019

The Treasury Department said it would scale back its borrowing plans in early 2019, after ramping up borrowing last year amid rising deficits following the $1.5 trillion tax cut.

China Speeds Investment Law, Irking Foreign Firms

China is giving foreign businesses little time to voice concerns about new rules on foreign investment as Beijing speeds passage of a proposed law in the midst of trade talks with the U.S.

Mexican Economic Growth Slowed in Fourth Quarter

Mexico's economic growth lost momentum in the fourth quarter of 2018 as a decline in industrial output partially offset gains in services and agricultural production.

New York Insurers Can Evaluate Your Social Media Use-If They Can Prove Why It's Needed

New York's top financial regulator is going to allow life insurers to use social media data when setting premium rates, though the insurers will have to prove the information doesn't discriminate.