China Factory Activity Rebounds but Still Shows Contraction

An official gauge of China's factory activity in January unexpectedly inched higher from a near-three-year low, although it still indicated a contraction.

Fed Signals Hold on Rate Increases

The Federal Reserve indicated Wednesday that it was done raising interest rates for now, fueling a market rally.

The Fed's Mysterious Pause

The Federal Reserve's monetary tightening hasn't just paused; it may be over.

Stocks Extend Gains After Fed Decision

U.S. stocks extended their rebound, surging to their highest close since early December, after the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged and signaled further increases are on hold.

Oil Hits Two-Month High on Venezuela Turmoil, U.S. Supplies

U.S. oil prices jumped to a two-month high Wednesday due to Venezuela's continuing political crisis and a weekly report that showed U.S. inventories of gasoline fell for the first time in nine weeks.

Currency Volatility Drags on Earnings

The total dollar value of reported negative currency impacts among businesses jumped more than 10 times compared with the previous quarter, according to the latest tally by FiREapps Inc., which advises clients on currency risk.

Government Updates Timing for Data Releases Delayed by Shutdown

The Census Bureau published an updated calendar for economic-data reports that were halted during the partial government shutdown, with some of the releases canceled.

U.S. Economy Is Slowing, Survey Says

GDP grew at a 2.6% annual rate last quarter and will expand at a 1.8% clip this period, according to a Journal poll. Economists say a big slowdown in China and slower growth in Europe are holding back the U.S.

Treasury to Scale Back Borrowing Plans in Early 2019

The Treasury Department said it would scale back its borrowing plans in early 2019, after ramping up borrowing last year amid rising deficits following the $1.5 trillion tax cut.

Mexican Economic Growth Slowed in Fourth Quarter

Mexico's economic growth lost momentum in the fourth quarter of 2018 as a decline in industrial output partially offset gains in services and agricultural production.