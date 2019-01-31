Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/31/2019 | 01:16am EST
China's Manufacturing Remains Listless, if Slightly Improved

After falling for four straight months, the manufacturing purchasing managers' index rose a tick, beating economists' expectations. 

 
Fed Signals Hold on Rate Increases

The Federal Reserve indicated Wednesday that it was done raising interest rates for now, fueling a market rally. 

 
The Fed's Mysterious Pause

The Federal Reserve's monetary tightening hasn't just paused; it may be over. 

 
Stocks Extend Gains After Fed Decision

U.S. stocks extended their rebound, surging to their highest close since early December, after the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged and signaled further increases are on hold. 

 
Oil Hits Two-Month High on Venezuela Turmoil, U.S. Supplies

U.S. oil prices jumped to a two-month high Wednesday due to Venezuela's continuing political crisis and a weekly report that showed U.S. inventories of gasoline fell for the first time in nine weeks. 

 
Currency Volatility Drags on Earnings

The total dollar value of reported negative currency impacts among businesses jumped more than 10 times compared with the previous quarter, according to the latest tally by FiREapps Inc., which advises clients on currency risk. 

 
Government Updates Timing for Data Releases Delayed by Shutdown

The Census Bureau published an updated calendar for economic-data reports that were halted during the partial government shutdown, with some of the releases canceled. 

 
U.S. Economy Is Slowing, Survey Says

GDP grew at a 2.6% annual rate last quarter and will expand at a 1.8% clip this period, according to a Journal poll. Economists say a big slowdown in China and slower growth in Europe are holding back the U.S. 

 
Treasury to Scale Back Borrowing Plans in Early 2019

The Treasury Department said it would scale back its borrowing plans in early 2019, after ramping up borrowing last year amid rising deficits following the $1.5 trillion tax cut. 

 
Mexican Economic Growth Slowed in Fourth Quarter

Mexico's economic growth lost momentum in the fourth quarter of 2018 as a decline in industrial output partially offset gains in services and agricultural production.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:45aNokia sees fast shift to 5G ahead after strong fourth quarter
RE
01:42aNokia sees fast shift to 5G ahead after strong Q4
RE
01:34aRUSSIA'S GAZPROM RAISES $1.06 BILLION IN LOANS FROM MITSUBISHI UFJ, CITI : Ifax
RE
01:16aAsia stocks climb to four-month high as Fed turns more cautious; dollar sags
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
12:59aSaudi Arabia may hold most oil prices to Asia steady in March, Venezuela impact eyed
RE
12:38aIndia's unemployment rate hit 45-year high in 2017/18 - report
RE
12:28aNATIONAL BANK OF KUWAIT : to use Ripple for blockchain-backed remittances
AQ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : Alibaba stock rallies on handsome profit beat, optimistic commentary
2FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : up 11.71% in After-Hours Trading, on Pace for Best January on Record After 4Q Earnings R..
3GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP : GOLDMAN SACHS : Feasts at Expense of Food-Company Client, Suit Says -- Update
4TESLA : TESLA : CFO leaves as automaker promises profits and cheaper cars
5MYLAN NV : FDA Approves Mylan Asthma Drug Generic Version of GlaxoSmithKline Advair Diskus

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.