News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

01/31/2019 | 09:16am EST
Jobless Claims Jumped Last Week

The number of Americans filing applications for new unemployment benefits rose sharply last week, although claims filed by federal employees ticked down during the fourth week of a monthlong partial government shutdown. 

 
U.S. Employment Costs Rose 0.7% in the Fourth Quarter

Compensation for American workers grew more slowly in the fourth quarter than the third. Wages and salaries rose 0.6%, and benefit costs advanced 0.7%. 

 
Stocks Poised to Extend Gains on Fed Boost

U.S. stocks were set for small opening gains after the Federal Reserve signaled interest rate-increases were on hold, boosting major indexes to levels not seen since early December. 

 
Resilient U.S. Economy Fuels January Stock-Market Recovery

Banks and smaller companies have put stocks on track for their best January in 30 years, a sign investors are favoring sectors tied to the U.S. economy as trade tensions cloud global growth. 

 
Battered Oil Investors Dive Back Into Crude

Oil investors, their wounds still fresh from last year's sharp selloff, are again growing bullish on crude. 

 
Central Banks Signal End to Short-Lived Era of Restraint

A slowing global economy and low inflation has central banks around the world rethinking plans to gradually pull back financial stimulus from markets and the banking system. 

 
World's Largest Money Market Fund Is Shrinking as It Battles Rival on Yields

China's Ant Financial created the world's largest money-market fund in just a few years before being forced to scale it back. Now it's worried about losing too many investors. 

 
Dozens of Advisers Face Claims of Overcharging for Mutual Funds

More than 50 investment advisers are under pressure to settle federal claims they steered customers to mutual funds that charged excessive fees, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
Eurozone Slowdown Feeds Fears About Faltering Global Growth

The eurozone economy grew at the weakest pace in four years during 2018 as Italy slipped into recession, feeding concerns about global economic growth, which appears to be faltering across a number of major countries and for a variety of reasons.

