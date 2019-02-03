Economy Week Ahead: Services-Sector Activity, International Trade

In the week ahead, the U.S. will see fresh data on services-sector activity, international trade and unemployment benefits. Brazil's central bank will make a rate decision.

U.S. Says Americans Can Buy Venezuelan Oil Until April 28

The U.S. will allow Americans to buy oil and oil products from Venezuela's state oil company until April 28, the Treasury Department said Friday.

How China Pressured MSCI to Add Its Market to Major Benchmark

Last summer, MSCI added stocks in China to one of its most prominent global benchmarks, leading billions of dollars to flow into Chinese shares and advancing China's plans to draw more foreign investors to its markets.

Bond Rally Suggests Stock Rebound Could Reverse

U.S. stocks and bonds are rallying together, an atypical pattern that some investors worry suggests the January rebound in equities is fated to run up against a painful reversal.

Why the Fed Made a U-Turn: Perceived Risks Shifted

The Federal Reserve reversed course last week when it put interest rate rises on hold, prompted by rising risks to U.S. growth in the months ahead, rather than any signs the economy's health is faltering now.

Growth in Activity in China's Service Sector Slowed in January

Growth in activity in China's service sector slowed in January, a private gauge showed on Sunday, contrasting with official data that pointed to a faster expansion in the sector.

Sanctions on Venezuela's Crude Hit Oil Market in Vulnerable Spot

The deepening turmoil in Venezuela is exacerbating a shortfall of dense crude oil, leaving fuel makers in the lurch and underscoring the limitations of U.S. shale.

Junk Debt Is Back

Junk-rated bonds and loans are flying off the shelves again, easing recent worries that a credit-market freeze could harm the economy.

Women Claim New Turf on Wall Street

Women are fueling the growth of one of the most popular products on Wall Street: the $700 billion market for collateralized loan obligations, where one in four senior executives is female.

Judges Weigh FCC's Net Neutrality Rollback in High-Stakes Internet Case

A federal appeals court spent more than four hours on Friday weighing challenges to a federal regulator's rollback of Obama-era net-neutrality rules, a case crucial to internet regulation.