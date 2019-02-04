Global Stocks Pause Ahead of Next Round of Trade Talks

Global stocks were little moved after concerns about growth in the U.S. were calmed by positive economic data, accommodative policy signals from the central bank and hints of progress in trade negotiations with Beijing.

Economy Week Ahead: Services-Sector Activity, International Trade

In the week ahead, the U.S. will see fresh data on services-sector activity, international trade and unemployment benefits. Brazil's central bank will make a rate decision.

The Malaise in Global Trade Is Only Getting Worse

The U.S. and China are moving closer to settling their fight over tariffs, but data on the state of global trade is worsening, which is a bad sign for markets.

U.S. Says Americans Can Buy Venezuelan Oil Until April 28

The U.S. will allow Americans to buy oil and oil products from Venezuela's state oil company until April 28, the Treasury Department said Friday.

China Casts Shadow Over World's Largest Index Provider

Last summer, MSCI added stocks in China to one of its most prominent global benchmarks, leading billions of dollars to flow into Chinese shares and advancing China's plans to draw more foreign investors to its markets.

Bond Rally Suggests Stock Rebound Could Reverse

U.S. stocks and bonds are rallying together, an atypical pattern that some investors worry suggests the January rebound in equities is fated to run up against a painful reversal.

Why the Fed Made a U-Turn: Perceived Risks Shifted

The Federal Reserve reversed course last week when it put interest rate rises on hold, prompted by rising risks to U.S. growth in the months ahead, rather than any signs the economy's health is faltering now.

Growth in Activity in China's Service Sector Slowed in January

Growth in activity in China's service sector slowed in January, a private gauge showed on Sunday, contrasting with official data that pointed to a faster expansion in the sector.

Sanctions on Venezuela's Crude Hit Oil Market in Vulnerable Spot

The deepening turmoil in Venezuela is exacerbating a shortfall of dense crude oil, leaving fuel makers in the lurch and underscoring the limitations of U.S. shale.

Junk Debt Is Back

Junk-rated bonds and loans are flying off the shelves again, easing recent worries that a credit-market freeze could harm the economy.