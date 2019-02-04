Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

02/04/2019 | 11:16am EST
U.S. Stocks Little Changed Ahead of Next Round of Trade Talks

U.S. stocks were flat after renewed concerns about global growth were calmed by positive economic data, accommodative policy signals from the Federal Reserve and hints of progress in trade negotiations with Beijing. 

 
China Fears Loom Over Stocks After January Surge

Investors see China as a key threat to the rebound in U.S. stocks, a month after warnings of a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy rattled markets across the globe. 

 
Stock-Market Rally Revives Appetite for Risky Margin Loans

Margin debt tumbled with shares in December, but a rebound last month indicates investors' taste for risk is recovering. 

 
Oil Falls From Two-Month High on Stronger Dollar

Oil prices fell from two-month highs due to strong gains in the dollar amid expectations that the Federal Reserve is in no hurry to make additional interest-rate increases. 

 
Australia to Add Muscle to Regulators After Bank Probe

Australia plans to hand financial regulators new powers of enforcement following a year-long probe into misconduct in the country's banking industry, which long had a reputation for being among the world's safest for investors. 

 
The Malaise in Global Trade Is Only Getting Worse

The U.S. and China are moving closer to settling their fight over tariffs, but data on the state of global trade is worsening, which is a bad sign for markets. 

 
U.S. Factory Orders Fell 0.6% in November

Factory orders slid 0.6% in November from a month earlier, the Commerce Department said. Economists surveyed had expected orders to rise 0.1%. 

 
China Casts Shadow Over World's Largest Index Provider

Last summer, MSCI added stocks in China to one of its most prominent global benchmarks, leading billions of dollars to flow into Chinese shares and advancing China's plans to draw more foreign investors to its markets. 

 
Bond Rally Suggests Stock Rebound Could Reverse

U.S. stocks and bonds are rallying together, an atypical pattern that some investors worry suggests the January rebound in equities is fated to run up against a painful reversal. 

 
Sanctions on Venezuela's Crude Hit Oil Market in Vulnerable Spot

The deepening turmoil in Venezuela is exacerbating a shortfall of dense crude oil, leaving fuel makers in the lurch and underscoring the limitations of U.S. shale.

