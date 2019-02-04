Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

02/04/2019 | 05:16pm EST
Fed Survey Shows Tighter Lending Standards, Weakening Credit Demand

Demand from consumers and business for loans weakened in the fourth quarter while banks tightened their lending standards, according to a Federal Reserve survey. 

 
U.S. Stocks Close Higher, Led by Tech Sector

U.S. stocks climbed, led by the technology sector, as investors awaited another busy week of corporate earnings reports and economic data. 

 
U.K. Moves to Ease Import Regulation in Case of No-Deal Brexit

British businesses trading with the European Union can apply for a special status allowing them to circumvent some of the hurdles that a disruptive departure from the bloc could create, the U.K.'s tax authority said Monday. 

 
Bill Gross, Onetime Bond King, Retiring After Messy Last Act

Bill Gross, co-founder of Pimco and more recently a portfolio manager at Janus, is retiring. The move by the 74-year-old investor closes an abbreviated last act to one of Wall Street's most celebrated careers. 

 
Venezuela Struggles to Pump, Ship Oil After U.S. Sanctions

Venezuelan crude exports are declining sharply as new U.S. sanctions push the country's oil industry closer to collapse, threatening a bigger impact on global markets than many experts anticipated, people familiar with the matter say. 

 
Oil Falls From Two-Month High on Stronger Dollar

Oil prices fell from two-month highs due to strong gains in the dollar amid expectations that the Federal Reserve is in no hurry to make additional interest-rate increases. 

 
U.S. Factory Orders Fell 0.6% in November

Factory orders slid 0.6% in November from a month earlier, the Commerce Department said. Economists surveyed had expected orders to rise 0.1%. 

 
China Fears Loom Over Stocks After January Surge

Investors see China as a key threat to the rebound in U.S. stocks, a month after warnings of a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy rattled markets across the globe. 

 
Stock-Market Rally Revives Appetite for Risky Margin Loans

Margin debt tumbled with shares in December, but a rebound last month indicates investors' taste for risk is recovering. 

 
Australia to Add Muscle to Regulators After Bank Probe

Australia plans to hand financial regulators new powers of enforcement following a year-long probe into misconduct in the country's banking industry, which long had a reputation for being among the world's safest for investors.

