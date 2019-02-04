Fed's Mester: Supported FOMC Decision to Hold Rates Steady

Cleveland Fed leader Loretta Mester said Monday she is on board with the Federal Reserve holding off on further rate increases as it takes stock of an uncertain environment.

Puerto Rico Wins Approval of $18 Billion Bond Restructuring

Puerto Rico won court approval for a restructuring deal that wipes out one-third of its $18 billion in sales-tax bond debt, a milestone in its quest to fix its broken finances.

Investors Pull Record $25 Billion From U.S. Stock ETFs

The January exodus, which occurred even as the market soared, is a symptom of heightened wariness after December's rout.

Trump to Begin Releasing Fiscal 2020 Budget Plan on March 11

The White House is expected to begin releasing the president's fiscal year 2020 budget proposal on March 11, about a month later than usual due to the partial government shutdown.

Record Stock Buybacks Draw Fire From Democratic Presidential Hopefuls

At least five declared or likely Democratic presidential candidates want to restrict how much stock U.S. companies can buy back from shareholders.

U.K. Moves to Ease Import Regulation in Case of No-Deal Brexit

British businesses trading with the European Union can apply for a special status allowing them to circumvent some of the hurdles that a disruptive departure from the bloc could create, the U.K.'s tax authority said Monday.

Fed Survey Shows Tighter Lending Standards, Weakening Credit Demand

A growing minority of banks reported tightening their standards for some loans in the fourth quarter and said they expected loan demand and performance to weaken, the Federal Reserve said Monday.

Venezuela Struggles to Pump, Ship Oil After U.S. Sanctions

Venezuelan crude exports are declining sharply as new U.S. sanctions push the country's oil industry closer to collapse, threatening a bigger impact on global markets than many experts anticipated, people familiar with the matter say.

U.S. Stocks Close Higher, Led by Tech Sector

U.S. stocks climbed, led by the technology sector, as investors awaited another busy week of corporate earnings reports and economic data.

Oil Falls From Two-Month High on Stronger Dollar

Oil prices fell from two-month highs due to strong gains in the dollar amid expectations that the Federal Reserve is in no hurry to make additional interest-rate increases.