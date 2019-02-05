Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

02/05/2019 | 01:16am EST
Federal Reserve Chairman Powell Dines With Trump at White House

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell dined Monday night with President Trump and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin at the White House, the central bank said in a statement. 

 
World Bank Critic Is Nominee to Lead Lender

President Trump will nominate David Malpass, one of the World Bank's sharpest critics within his administration, to be the next leader of the bank. 

 
Fed's Mester: Supported FOMC Decision to Hold Rates Steady

Cleveland Fed leader Loretta Mester said Monday she is on board with the Federal Reserve holding off on further rate increases as it takes stock of an uncertain environment. 

 
RBA Stays Upbeat, Keeps Cash Rate Unchanged

Australia's central bank kicked off 2019 with a widely expected decision to leave interest rates on hold Tuesday, and stuck to an optimistic script that solid GDP growth and falling unemployment will eventually deliver higher inflation and interest rates. 

 
Puerto Rico Wins Approval of $18 Billion Bond Restructuring

Puerto Rico won court approval for a restructuring deal that wipes out one-third of its $18 billion in sales-tax bond debt, a milestone in its quest to fix its broken finances. 

 
Investors Pull Record $25 Billion From U.S. Stock ETFs

The January exodus, which occurred even as the market soared, is a symptom of heightened wariness after December's rout. 

 
Trump to Begin Releasing Fiscal 2020 Budget Plan on March 11

The White House is expected to begin releasing the president's fiscal year 2020 budget proposal on March 11, about a month later than usual due to the partial government shutdown. 

 
Record Stock Buybacks Draw Fire From Democratic Presidential Hopefuls

At least five declared or likely Democratic presidential candidates want to restrict how much stock U.S. companies can buy back from shareholders. 

 
U.K. Moves to Ease Import Regulation in Case of No-Deal Brexit

British businesses trading with the European Union can apply for a special status allowing them to circumvent some of the hurdles that a disruptive departure from the bloc could create, the U.K.'s tax authority said Monday. 

 
Fed Survey Shows Tighter Lending Standards, Weakening Credit Demand

A growing minority of banks reported tightening their standards for some loans in the fourth quarter and said they expected loan demand and performance to weaken, the Federal Reserve said Monday.

