Energy Stocks Lift European Markets to Nine-Week High

European stocks climbed to a nine-week high after strong energy-sector earnings, while most Asian markets were closed for the Lunar New Year holiday.

To Gauge the Health of the Economy, Look to Purchasing Managers

The global economy's stumbles over the past year have been no surprise to the world's purchasing managers and the people closely following the indexes of their views.

U.K. Stocks Lack Backstop as Brexit Deadline Approaches

U.K. stocks have become some of the most shunned assets in the world. One big reason: Investors have lost faith that a weaker pound will lift shares if Brexit takes a turn for the worse.

Fed Chairman Powell Dines With Trump at White House

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell dined Monday night with President Trump and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin at the White House, the central bank said in a statement.

World Bank Critic Is Nominee to Lead Lender

President Trump will nominate David Malpass, one of the World Bank's sharpest critics within his administration, to be the next leader of the bank.

Oil Prices Climb Amid Turmoil in Venezuela

Oil prices rose as the market refocused on risks to supply in Venezuela amid an ongoing political crisis in the OPEC member country.

For Chinese Startups, an Economic Slowdown Brings a 'Freezing Winter'

China's tech sector is slumping, as an economic deceleration amid the trade fight with the U.S. causes layoffs and shrinks the easy venture funding that fueled a thriving startup scene.

Fed's Mester: Supported FOMC Decision to Hold Rates Steady

Cleveland Fed leader Loretta Mester said Monday she is on board with the Federal Reserve holding off on further rate increases as it takes stock of an uncertain environment.

RBA Stays Upbeat, Keeps Cash Rate Unchanged

Australia's central bank kicked off 2019 with a widely expected decision to leave interest rates on hold Tuesday, and stuck to an optimistic script that solid GDP growth and falling unemployment will eventually deliver higher inflation and interest rates.

The Reserve Bank of India Is Likely to Stand Pat on Rates

India's central bank will likely to hold its key lending rate steady this week and may signal that it is ready to lower it soon as inflation continues to remain in check.