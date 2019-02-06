Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

02/06/2019 | 01:16am EST
U.S. Trade Negotiators Heading to Beijing Next Week

The Trump administration is dispatching its top trade negotiator, Robert Lighthizer, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to Beijing early next week to continue trade talks as a March 1 deadline for an accord nears, a senior administration official said. 

 
Trump to Meet North Korea's Kim in Vietnam This Month

President Trump will meet for the second time with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un from Feb. 27-28 in Vietnam, he said during his State of the Union speech on Tuesday. 

 
Fed to Include High Unemployment in 2019 Stress Test Scenario

The Federal Reserve said that its stress test for big banks will imagine a rapid increase in unemployment, as it announced the details of the hypothetical scenario banks must survive to pass the latest round of the exams. 

 
OPEC Pursues Formal Pact Between Cartel and Russia

Saudi Arabia and its Persian Gulf allies are proposing a formal partnership with a 10-nation group led by Russia to try to manage the global oil market, according to OPEC officials, in an alliance that would transform the cartel. 

 
Fed's Kaplan: More Clarity Needed Before Next Rate Move

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan reiterated Tuesday his support for the central bank holding off for now on further rate rises and said changes in its balance sheet drawdown should be on the table as well. 

 
RBA Governor Lowe Says Rates Outlook More Balanced

The Governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia Philip Lowe said Wednesday the outlook for interest rates has become more balanced, warning that there is a risk the economy could be weaker than the central bank thinks. 

 
Steel Group Urges Tariffs on Building Products

The American Institute of Steel Construction has accused Canadian, Mexican and Chinese structural-steel producers of dumping products in the U.S. at below the cost of making them. 

 
Revenue Recognition Compliance Costs Are Higher Than Expected, Companies Say

The majority of U.S. companies spent more than expected to comply with new rules for revenue accounting, but they also expect to reap savings from compliance efforts over the longer term, according to a survey by Ernst & Young LLP. 

 
Senate Panel Eyes Nomination of Fannie, Freddie Overseer Next Week

Senate lawmakers are expected as early as next week to consider the nomination of Mark Calabria, a critic of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, to the post responsible for overseeing the housing-finance companies. 

 
As U.S. and China Draw Up Trade Barriers, Germany Fights Back

Germany said it would step up efforts to shield important industries from foreign takeovers and competition, as it seeks to counter what it called growing protectionism in the U.S. and China.

