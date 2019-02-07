Most Economists Say Second Shutdown Would Hurt Growth

More than 58% of private-sector economic forecasters say a fresh government shutdown would take a toll on U.S. economic growth as well as business and consumer sentiment, as a deadline to reach a deal over border-wall funding approaches next week.

U.S. Stocks Slide on Global Growth Fears

U.S. stocks slumped as fresh data and a bleaker outlook from the Bank of England renewed fears of a slowdown in global growth.

EU, U.K. Agree to Fresh Talks to Break Brexit Deadlock

European Union leaders agreed to resume negotiations with British Prime Minister Theresa May to try to break the deadlock over Brexit but again rebuffed the U.K.'s request to reopen the legally binding withdrawal agreement.

U.S. Jobless Claims Declined Last Week

The number of Americans filing applications for new unemployment benefits fell sharply last week but remained higher than before the partial government shutdown that ended Jan. 25.

Mexican Inflation Hit the Brakes in January

Inflation eased more than expected in Mexico in January as lower energy costs and tax reductions on the northern border kept a lid on consumer prices.

Eurozone Economic Forecasts Slashed

Eurozone economic growth will slow significantly this year, the European Union said, as the currency union faces weakening global trade and the increasing risk of a chaotic Brexit.

BOE Still Expects to Raise Interest Rate in Coming Years

The Bank of England still expects to raise its key interest rate over coming years, despite a weaker growth outlook for the global and U.K. economies.

Crude Prices Fall on Potential Rise in Libyan Output

Oil prices declined, pressured by a stronger U.S. dollar and signs that Libya could soon increase its production.

Tepid Earnings Forecasts Are Next Test for Bull Market

The yearslong expansion in U.S. corporate profits may be coming to an end sooner than investors expected, another warning sign for the nearly decadelong bull market.

Two Cheers for Buybacks

The outcry about stock buybacks displays a misunderstanding of how capitalism works, but CEOs still have skewed incentives.