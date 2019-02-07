Trump Said to Be 'Highly Unlikely' to Meet With Xi Before March 1 Deadline

President Trump is highly unlikely to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping ahead of a March 1 deadline, a White House official said, though the White House plans to send its top trade negotiators next week to Beijing.

U.S. Stocks Slide on Global Growth Fears

U.S. stocks slumped as U.S.-China trade tensions and a bleaker outlook from the Bank of England renewed fears of a slowdown in global growth.

Fed's Kaplan Advocates for Rate Pause 'For Some Number of Months'

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said he advocates for a pause in any interest-rate moves, noting concerns about a slowing global economy, the impact of previous rate rises, and the "waning" impact of fiscal stimulus.

Most Economists Say Second Shutdown Would Hurt Growth

More than 58% of private-sector economic forecasters say a fresh government shutdown would take a toll on U.S. economic growth as well as business and consumer sentiment, as a deadline to reach a deal over border-wall funding approaches next week.

EU, U.K. Agree to Fresh Talks to Break Brexit Deadlock

European Union leaders agreed to resume negotiations with Prime Minister Theresa May to try to break the deadlock over Brexit but again rebuffed the U.K.'s request to reopen the legally binding withdrawal agreement.

Free-Falling Freight Rates Spell Trouble For Shipping

A slowing global economy, coupled with weak demand from China over the Lunar New Year and from Brazil after Vale SA's iron ore disaster, are dragging shipping rates to near record lows, and few in the industry expect things to improve any time soon.

U.S. Jobless Claims Declined Last Week

The number of Americans filing applications for new unemployment benefits fell sharply last week but remained higher than before the partial government shutdown that ended Jan. 25.

Mexican Inflation Hit the Brakes in January

Inflation eased more than expected in Mexico in January as lower energy costs and tax reductions on the northern border kept a lid on consumer prices.

Eurozone Economic Forecasts Slashed

Europe's economy faces a daunting combination of weaker demand for its exports from China and elsewhere, the prospect of a messy divorce with the U.K. and political problems closer to home, the European Union warned.

BOE Still Expects to Raise Interest Rate in Coming Years

The Bank of England still expects to raise its key interest rate over coming years, despite a weaker growth outlook for the global and U.K. economies.