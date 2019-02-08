Pressure Grows on U.S., China to Forge Trade Deal

As a deadline approaches for a trade deal between the U.S. and China, American business figures from Stephen Schwarzman to Hank Paulson, fearing the consequences of a failure, are pushing for compromise.

Trump Said to Be 'Highly Unlikely' to Meet With Xi Before March 1 Deadline

President Trump is highly unlikely to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping ahead of a March 1 deadline, a White House official said, though the White House plans to send its top trade negotiators next week to Beijing.

Congress Moves to Counter OPEC's Pursuit of Pact With Russia

A bipartisan group of U.S. senators rolled out a bill Thursday that would allow the Justice Department to sue members of OPEC for antitrust violations as the oil cartel looks to formalize closer ties with Russia.

Australia's Central Bank Lowers GDP Forecast

The Reserve Bank of Australia Friday sharply revised lower its forecasts for economic growth and household spending, underscoring risks that the next move in interest rates might be downward.

Fed's Bullard Says No Need to Raise Rates Again

St. Louis Federal Reserve leader James Bullard again said Thursday the central bank doesn't need to raise rates any further to achieve its job and inflation goals.

Powell to Deliver Report to Senate Banking Committee This Month

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will deliver his seminannual monetary policy report to the Senate Banking Committee on Feb. 26, the committee said Thursday.

Three-Month Libor Falls the Most Since 2009

The cost for banks to borrow U.S. dollars for three months posted its biggest one-day decline in a decade, reflecting the easing of financial conditions after the Federal Reserve's recent shift to a cautious approach toward raising interest rates.

Iron-Ore Prices Jump to Highest Level Since 2014 on Vale Concerns

Iron-ore futures prices leapt, as fresh turmoil for Brazilian miner Vale pushed the crucial metal to heights not seen since August 2014.

Free-Falling Freight Rates Spell Trouble For Shipping

A slowing global economy, coupled with weak demand from China over the Lunar New Year and from Brazil after Vale SA's iron ore disaster, are dragging shipping rates to near record lows, and few in the industry expect things to improve any time soon.

Most Economists Say Second Shutdown Would Hurt Growth

More than 58% of private-sector economic forecasters say a fresh government shutdown would take a toll on U.S. economic growth as well as business and consumer sentiment.