U.S. Economy Week Ahead: Inflation, Delayed Retail Sales

The U.S. will see data on inflation, retail sales, industrial output and sentiment.

China, U.S. to Resume Talks on Feb 14-15

Chinese and U.S. senior officials will meet again in Beijing later this week, as the two sides try to resolve their trade dispute ahead of a March deadline.

A Rarity On Wall Street: A Female- and Minority-Led Activist Hedge Fund

Impactive Capital, led by two industry veterans, is launching with $250 million from Calstrs.

Italy's Populist Government Takes Aim at Central Bank

Italy's populist government launched an unprecedented attack on the country's central bank over the weekend, saying its top brass should be replaced because it had failed to supervise effectively the country's troubled banking sector.

Thieves Hunt for Catalytic Converters

The exhaust-control devices common in most cars contain palladium, which is now more expensive than gold.

Fed Official Calls for Overhaul in Assessment of Financial-Sector Threats

Global regulators must revamp the way they assess new threats to the financial system, as the tide of postcrisis rules crests and the financial sector evolves, a top Federal Reserve official said.

California Homeowners Face Higher Prices for Wildfire Insurance

Home-insurance companies in California are canceling some policies, refusing to sell new ones in certain areas and applying for rate increases as they look to cut back on wildfire risk.

The 2018 Comeback That Wasn't for Stock Pickers

A volatile market was supposed to give stock pickers the opening they needed to win back investors lost to cheaper index funds. Instead, a dismal 2018 proved it's never easy to beat the market.

Market Indicators Turn Bullish After Flashing Red

A number of technical signals used by analysts to gauge the health of the stock market have flipped to positive from negative, a shift that is buttressing some investors' faith in the 2019 rebound despite last week's volatility.

Hedge Funds Bask in Puerto Rico Bond Deal

A small group of hedge funds are being rewarded for backing an $18 billion restructuring of Puerto Rico's sales-tax debt that saddled other investors with losses.