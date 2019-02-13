Fed's Harker Sees One Rate Increase in 2019, One in 2020

Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker said the Fed should raise rates once this year and once next year.

U.S.-China Trade Optimism Drives Stocks Higher

U.S. stocks climbed, buoyed by optimism about U.S.-China trade negotiations and reports that President Trump is likely to sign a border-security deal that would keep the government open past Friday.

Energy Prices Hold Down Overall U.S. Inflation

Volatile energy prices are holding down overall inflation in the U.S. economy, but underlying price growth remains steady.

Trump Expected to Sign Border Deal

President Trump is expected to sign a bill that would keep the government open past Friday and allocate $1.38 billion for 55 miles of physical barriers, falling short of his previous demands.

European Union Agrees to New Copyright Law

The bill is aimed at reining in tech giants and throwing a lifeline to news publishers. It is expected to be formally approved by mid-April, after which EU governments will have two years to include it in their national laws.

Strikes at Low-Wage Plants Signal Revival of Labor Demands in Mexico

A wave of strikes at low-wage plants in a border city threatens to spark increased labor strife as Mexico prepares to overhaul laws to empower workers following a new trade deal with the U.S. and Canada.

Europe Adds Saudi Arabia to Dirty-Money Blacklist

The European Union snubbed Saudi Arabia by adding it to its blacklist of havens for money-laundering and terrorist financing, with the country joining the likes of Iran, Syria and North Korea.

Afternoon Rallies Propel 2019 Stock Rebound

Stocks are rallying in the final hour of trading more often than normal, a bullish development for market watchers bruised by recent volatility.

Consumer Companies Prove Resilient in China Despite Slowdown

Japanese corporate results, one of the better real-time indicators of the Chinese economy, suggest that U.S.-China trade tensions have dealt a blow to some tech companies, but have left other industries relatively unscathed.

Bank Mergers Get Faster Under Trump

Bank mergers are getting speedier under the Trump administration, with federal regulators changing policies that had deterred deals after the financial crisis. The stance has raised concerns that regulators aren't scrutinizing mergers closely enough.