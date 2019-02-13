Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/13/2019 | 07:16pm EST
Fed's Harker Sees One Rate Increase in 2019, One in 2020

Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker said the Fed should raise rates once this year and once next year. 

 
U.S.-China Trade Optimism Drives Stocks Higher

U.S. stocks climbed, buoyed by optimism about U.S.-China trade negotiations and reports that President Trump is likely to sign a border-security deal that would keep the government open past Friday. 

 
Energy Prices Hold Down Overall U.S. Inflation

Volatile energy prices are holding down overall inflation in the U.S. economy, but underlying price growth remains steady. 

 
Trump Expected to Sign Border Deal

President Trump is expected to sign a bill that would keep the government open past Friday and allocate $1.38 billion for 55 miles of physical barriers, falling short of his previous demands. 

 
European Union Agrees to New Copyright Law

The bill is aimed at reining in tech giants and throwing a lifeline to news publishers. It is expected to be formally approved by mid-April, after which EU governments will have two years to include it in their national laws. 

 
Strikes at Low-Wage Plants Signal Revival of Labor Demands in Mexico

A wave of strikes at low-wage plants in a border city threatens to spark increased labor strife as Mexico prepares to overhaul laws to empower workers following a new trade deal with the U.S. and Canada. 

 
Europe Adds Saudi Arabia to Dirty-Money Blacklist

The European Union snubbed Saudi Arabia by adding it to its blacklist of havens for money-laundering and terrorist financing, with the country joining the likes of Iran, Syria and North Korea. 

 
Afternoon Rallies Propel 2019 Stock Rebound

Stocks are rallying in the final hour of trading more often than normal, a bullish development for market watchers bruised by recent volatility. 

 
Consumer Companies Prove Resilient in China Despite Slowdown

Japanese corporate results, one of the better real-time indicators of the Chinese economy, suggest that U.S.-China trade tensions have dealt a blow to some tech companies, but have left other industries relatively unscathed. 

 
Bank Mergers Get Faster Under Trump

Bank mergers are getting speedier under the Trump administration, with federal regulators changing policies that had deterred deals after the financial crisis. The stance has raised concerns that regulators aren't scrutinizing mergers closely enough.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:46pU.S.' Mnuchin says 'looking forward' to China trade talks
RE
07:45pPETER NICHOLAS : Border-Security Funding Deal Nears a Vote -- 2nd Update
DJ
07:42pBEHIND THE NUMBERS : How many people work one hour/week? (Media Release)
PU
07:42pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Half of temporary migrants call Sydney or Melbourne home (Media Release)
PU
07:34pJapan fourth-quarter GDP rebounds but trade frictions remain a concern
RE
07:26pAsia stocks wait on Sino-U.S. talks, China trade data
RE
07:22pChina's bad debt managers risk becoming bad credits themselves
RE
07:20pGetec Industrial Announces the Launch of Its Redesigned Website
SE
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CISCO SYSTEMS : CISCO : Newer businesses drive Cisco's earnings beat; shares rise
2SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED : SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Singtel posts stable Q3 revenue amid ind..
3CPI AEROSTRUCTURES, INC. : CPI AEROSTRUCTURES : Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf ..
4SUNLINK HEALTH SYSTEMS, INC. : SUNLINK HEALTH SYSTEMS, INC. : Announces Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Results
5Divya Gupta Selected for Leadership Council on Legal Diversity 2019 Fellows Program

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.