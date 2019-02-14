Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

02/14/2019 | 03:16am EST
German Growth Data, Brexit Vote Eyed in Europe

European shares are poised for muted opening gains on Thursday as traders await any hints on trade progress and despite some strong Chinese trade data. 

 
Germany Narrowly Avoids Recession

The German economy came close to entering its first recession in six years in the final quarter of last year, and seems set for another year of weak growth amid uncertainty about the future of global trade rules. 

 
China's 9% Surge in Exports Surprises Economists

January's rise reverses a 4.4% decline in December and beat the expectations of many economists, who had forecast another decrease. 

 
Japanese Economy Scores Rebound

Japan's economic growth rebounded in the last quarter of 2018 but the slowdown in China is expected to weigh going forward. 

 
Fed's Harker Sees One Rate Increase in 2019, One in 2020

Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker said the Fed should raise rates once this year and once next year. 

 
U.S. Tax Revenues Fall, Deficit Widens in Wake of New Tax Law

Federal tax revenue declined 0.4% in 2018, the first full calendar year under the new tax law, despite robust economic growth and the lowest unemployment rate in nearly five decades. 

 
European Union Agrees to New Copyright Law

The bill is aimed at reining in tech giants and throwing a lifeline to news publishers. It is expected to be formally approved by mid-April, after which EU governments will have two years to include it in their national laws. 

 
Strikes at Low-Wage Plants Signal Revival of Labor Demands in Mexico

A wave of strikes at low-wage plants in a border city threatens to spark increased labor strife as Mexico prepares to overhaul laws to empower workers following a new trade deal with the U.S. and Canada. 

 
U.S.-China Trade Optimism Drives Stocks Higher

U.S. stocks climbed, buoyed by optimism about U.S.-China trade negotiations and reports that President Trump is likely to sign a border-security deal that would keep the government open past Friday. 

 
Oil Climbs Despite Rising U.S. Crude Inventories

Oil prices rose Wednesday as investors shrugged off a report showing U.S. crude-oil inventories are at a 15-month high and focused more on rising U.S. stocks and optimism over U.S.-China trade talks.

