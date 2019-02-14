Retail Sales Fell in December at Fastest Pace Since 2009

An important measure of consumer spending posted its largest drop since 2009 in December, a worrying sign for economic growth as shoppers reined in purchases.

Dow Climbs Back Despite Disappointing Retail Sales

U.S. stocks wavered as disappointing retail sales in the crucial holiday period and mixed corporate earnings results revived concerns over a slowdown in global growth.

Tennessee Valley Authority Approves Closure of Two Coal-Fired Plants

A federally owned utility that oversees power generation for a large part of the mid-South will proceed with closing two older coal plants despite opposition from local groups and President Trump.

Fed's Brainard Says Balance-Sheet Runoff Should Probably End This Year

Federal Reserve governor Lael Brainard said in a television interview she expected the central bank could end the runoff of its asset portfolio later this year.

China Seeks to Woo U.S. With Promise of Big Chip Purchases

China is counting on promises of big purchases of semiconductors and other U.S. goods to ease trade tensions and persuade President Trump to extend a tariff truce and later resolve the market-rattling dispute directly with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Lawmakers to Vote on Spending Package to Avoid Shutdown

Congress prepared to vote on spending legislation that includes modest funding for border barriers, aiming to get it to President Trump's desk before another shutdown.

Trade Friction Stymies Growth in Germany and Japan

Japan and Germany avoided slipping into recession as 2018 drew to a close, but the world's third- and fourth-largest economies seem set for a year of weak growth amid uncertainty about global trade.

Uzbekistan Makes International Bond Debut Amid Emerging Market Rally

Uzbekistan made its international bond debut with an oversubscribed $1 billion offering, as the long isolated ex-Soviet state looks to attract foreign investments and become a regular participant on the global debt market.

U.S. Oil Prices Fall Even as Global Crude Price Rises

Oil prices split in different directions, with the global benchmark Brent rising even as the U.S. benchmark WTI fell sharply due to rising U.S. oil stockpiles and price declines on Wall Street.

Canadian Oil Producers Miss U.S. Opportunity

U.S. sanctions on Venezuela have Gulf Coast refiners scrambling to find new sources for the dense crude oil they need to make fuel, but Canadian producers are finding the opportunity too expensive to exploit.