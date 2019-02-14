Dow Closes Lower After Disappointing Retail Sales

U.S. stocks dropped as disappointing retail sales in the crucial holiday period and mixed corporate earnings results revived concerns over a slowdown in global growth.

Trump Will Sign Spending Package, Declare Emergency

President Trump plans to sign the spending bill that Congress was set to pass later Thursday and will then declare a national emergency to get more funding for border barriers, the White House said.

Retail Sales Fell in December at Fastest Pace Since 2009

U.S. retailers registered a far worse December holiday selling season than many analysts had realized, according to a government report that sent stocks lower and raised new questions about the economy.

Tennessee Valley Authority Approves Closure of Two Coal-Fired Plants

A federally owned utility that oversees power generation for a large part of the mid-South will proceed with closing two older coal plants despite opposition from local groups and President Trump.

Fed's Brainard Says Balance-Sheet Runoff Should Probably End This Year

Federal Reserve governor Lael Brainard said in a television interview she expected the central bank could end the runoff of its asset portfolio later this year.

Fed Officials Near Plan to Finish Portfolio Wind-Down

Federal Reserve officials are zeroing in on a strategy to end the wind-down of their $4 trillion asset portfolio as soon as this year, which would conclude an effort to drain stimulus from the financial system earlier than they had once anticipated.

China Seeks to Woo U.S. With Promise of Big Chip Purchases

China is counting on promises of big purchases of semiconductors and other U.S. goods to ease trade tensions and persuade President Trump to extend a tariff truce and later resolve the market-rattling dispute directly with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Trade Friction Stymies Growth in Germany and Japan

Japan and Germany avoided slipping into recession as 2018 drew to a close, but the world's third- and fourth-largest economies seem set for a year of weak growth amid uncertainty about global trade.

Congress Mulls Curbing Presidential Trade Authority

Appetite is growing in Congress to claw back authority from the executive branch and play a greater role in U.S. trade policy.

Uzbekistan Makes International Bond Debut Amid Emerging Market Rally

Uzbekistan made its international bond debut with an oversubscribed $1 billion offering, as the long isolated ex-Soviet state looks to attract foreign investments and become a regular participant on the global debt market.