Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/14/2019 | 07:16pm EST
Dow Closes Lower After Disappointing Retail Sales

U.S. stocks dropped as disappointing retail sales in the crucial holiday period and mixed corporate earnings results revived concerns over a slowdown in global growth. 

 
Trump Will Sign Spending Package, Declare Emergency

President Trump plans to sign the spending bill that Congress was set to pass later Thursday and will then declare a national emergency to get more funding for border barriers, the White House said. 

 
Retail Sales Fell in December at Fastest Pace Since 2009

U.S. retailers registered a far worse December holiday selling season than many analysts had realized, according to a government report that sent stocks lower and raised new questions about the economy. 

 
Tennessee Valley Authority Approves Closure of Two Coal-Fired Plants

A federally owned utility that oversees power generation for a large part of the mid-South will proceed with closing two older coal plants despite opposition from local groups and President Trump. 

 
Fed's Brainard Says Balance-Sheet Runoff Should Probably End This Year

Federal Reserve governor Lael Brainard said in a television interview she expected the central bank could end the runoff of its asset portfolio later this year. 

 
Fed Officials Near Plan to Finish Portfolio Wind-Down

Federal Reserve officials are zeroing in on a strategy to end the wind-down of their $4 trillion asset portfolio as soon as this year, which would conclude an effort to drain stimulus from the financial system earlier than they had once anticipated. 

 
China Seeks to Woo U.S. With Promise of Big Chip Purchases

China is counting on promises of big purchases of semiconductors and other U.S. goods to ease trade tensions and persuade President Trump to extend a tariff truce and later resolve the market-rattling dispute directly with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. 

 
Trade Friction Stymies Growth in Germany and Japan

Japan and Germany avoided slipping into recession as 2018 drew to a close, but the world's third- and fourth-largest economies seem set for a year of weak growth amid uncertainty about global trade. 

 
Congress Mulls Curbing Presidential Trade Authority

Appetite is growing in Congress to claw back authority from the executive branch and play a greater role in U.S. trade policy. 

 
Uzbekistan Makes International Bond Debut Amid Emerging Market Rally

Uzbekistan made its international bond debut with an oversubscribed $1 billion offering, as the long isolated ex-Soviet state looks to attract foreign investments and become a regular participant on the global debt market.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:25pChina Seeks to Woo U.S. With Promise of Big Chip Purchases - Update
DJ
08:18pProminent investors stock up on eBay, then activists flex muscle
RE
08:15pChina blocks new solar in 3 NW regions amid overcapacity fears
RE
08:14pAsian stocks slip after grim U.S. retail sales data
RE
08:08pU.S. oil rallies as exporters trim production
RE
07:52pDollar lower versus yen after U.S. weak retail sales
RE
07:37pTrump to Declare National Emergency, Sign Spending Deal -- 4th Update
DJ
07:35pSingapore fourth quarter GDP growth at two-year low, warning for manufacturing
RE
07:32pSouth Korea resumes Iranian oil imports in Jan, but at lower level
RE
07:31pU.S. judge rules former Venezuelan oil minister owes $1.4 billion
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC : SNC LAVALIN : Quebec premier wants Ottawa to 'settle' with SNC-Lavalin so firm avoids ..
2COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE) : COCA COLA : Former Coke Scientist Accused of Stealing Trade Secrets for Chinese Vent..
3BONAVISTA ENERGY CORP : BONAVISTA ENERGY : Announces 2018 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results and 2019 Capital..
4CBS CORPORATION : CBS : misses on profit, revenue but network hits streaming subscribers milestone
5NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : full-year sales outlook tops analyst views; shares rise

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.