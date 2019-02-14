China's Inflation Slows More in January

China's inflation slowed across its producer and consumer sectors last month, which should give the central bank more room to stimulate slowing economic growth.

Fed Officials Near Plan to Finish Portfolio Wind-Down

Federal Reserve officials are zeroing in on a strategy to end the wind-down of their $4 trillion asset portfolio as soon as this year, which would conclude an effort to drain stimulus from the financial system earlier than they had once anticipated.

Fed's Brainard Says Balance-Sheet Runoff Should Probably End This Year

Federal Reserve governor Lael Brainard said in a television interview she expected the central bank could end the runoff of its asset portfolio later this year.

China Seeks to Woo U.S. With Promise of Big Chip Purchases

China is counting on promises of big purchases of semiconductors and other U.S. goods to ease trade tensions and persuade President Trump to extend a tariff truce and later resolve the market-rattling dispute directly with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Trade Friction Stymies Growth in Germany and Japan

Japan and Germany avoided slipping into recession as 2018 drew to a close, but the world's third- and fourth-largest economies seem set for a year of weak growth amid uncertainty about global trade.

Trump Will Sign Spending Package, Declare Emergency

President Trump plans to sign a spending bill that keeps the government open and will then declare a national emergency to seek more border-wall funding, ending the suspense over a possible second shutdown but kicking off a new fight.

Congress Mulls Curbing Presidential Trade Authority

Appetite is growing in Congress to claw back authority from the executive branch and play a greater role in U.S. trade policy.

Dow Closes Lower After Disappointing Retail Sales

U.S. stocks dropped as disappointing retail sales in the crucial holiday period and mixed corporate earnings results revived concerns over a slowdown in global growth.

Oil Prices Rise Amid Confidence in OPEC Production Cut

The rally continued Thursday for a third straight session amid increasing evidence that Saudi Arabia and other major oil producers are making good on their pledge to reduce production.

Gauge of Business Prices Ticked Down at Start of 2019

The producer-price index, a measure of the prices businesses receive for their goods and services, declined 0.1% in January from a month earlier.