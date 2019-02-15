Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/15/2019 | 03:16am EST
Europe Seen Lower as Trade Talks Outcome Awaited

European shares face opening losses on Friday, with little headway apparent in U.S.-China trade talks and as poor data continues to stoke fears over global growth. 

 
Chinese, U.S. Negotiators Expected to Show Progress on Trade Deal

Negotiators want a memorandum of understanding as the basis for a deal that President Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping could later finalize at a summit. 

 
China's Muted Inflation Likely to Spur Policy Easing

Inflation moderated across the board in China last month in another sign of lethargic domestic demand-one that economists said gives the central bank more room to stimulate economic growth. 

 
Fed Officials Near Plan to Finish Portfolio Wind-Down

Federal Reserve officials are zeroing in on a strategy to end the wind-down of their $4 trillion asset portfolio as soon as this year, which would conclude an effort to drain stimulus from the financial system earlier than they had once anticipated. 

 
Fed's Brainard Says Balance-Sheet Runoff Should Probably End This Year

Federal Reserve governor Lael Brainard said in a television interview she expected the central bank could end the runoff of its asset portfolio later this year. 

 
China Seeks to Woo U.S. With Promise of Big Chip Purchases

China is counting on promises of big purchases of semiconductors and other U.S. goods to ease trade tensions and persuade President Trump to extend a tariff truce and later resolve the market-rattling dispute directly with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. 

 
Trade Friction Stymies Growth in Germany and Japan

Japan and Germany avoided slipping into recession as 2018 drew to a close, but the world's third- and fourth-largest economies seem set for a year of weak growth amid uncertainty about global trade. 

 
Trump to Sign Spending Package, Declare Emergency

President Trump plans to sign a spending bill that keeps the government open and will then declare a national emergency to seek more border-wall funding, ending the suspense over a possible second shutdown but kicking off a new fight. 

 
Congress Mulls Curbing Presidential Trade Authority

Appetite is growing in Congress to claw back authority from the executive branch and play a greater role in U.S. trade policy. 

 
Dow Closes Lower After Disappointing Retail Sales

U.S. stocks dropped as disappointing retail sales in the crucial holiday period and mixed corporate earnings results revived concerns over a slowdown in global growth.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:07aECOWAS ECONOMIC COMMUNITY OF WEST AFRICAN STATES : Head of ECOWAS Observers' Mission expresses confidence in the successful conduct of the Nigerian general elections
PU
03:36aDollar rebounds after dismal data, trade talks in focus
RE
03:31aInvestors grab Brexit bargains among UK housebuilders
RE
03:29aMnuchin says U.S. had 'productive' trade meetings with China
RE
03:29aChina banks throw open spigots in January, lend record 3.23 trillion yuan
RE
03:23aAsian stocks retreat as lackluster China, U.S. data weigh
RE
03:23aNigeria annual inflation at 11.37 pct in January -stats office
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:12aTrump to Sign Spending Deal, Declare Emergency
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Seizing on Huawei's troubles, Samsung bets big on network gear
2SCOUT24 AG : SCOUT24 : ?Scout24 welcomes the takeover offer and the strategic partnership with Hellman & Fried..
3FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : January 2019 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles sales in Europe
4ENI : Eni 4Q Net Profit Fell, Sales Rose
5NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : full-year sales outlook tops analyst views; shares rise

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.