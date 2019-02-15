Europe Seen Lower as Trade Talks Outcome Awaited

European shares face opening losses on Friday, with little headway apparent in U.S.-China trade talks and as poor data continues to stoke fears over global growth.

Chinese, U.S. Negotiators Expected to Show Progress on Trade Deal

Negotiators want a memorandum of understanding as the basis for a deal that President Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping could later finalize at a summit.

China's Muted Inflation Likely to Spur Policy Easing

Inflation moderated across the board in China last month in another sign of lethargic domestic demand-one that economists said gives the central bank more room to stimulate economic growth.

Fed Officials Near Plan to Finish Portfolio Wind-Down

Federal Reserve officials are zeroing in on a strategy to end the wind-down of their $4 trillion asset portfolio as soon as this year, which would conclude an effort to drain stimulus from the financial system earlier than they had once anticipated.

Fed's Brainard Says Balance-Sheet Runoff Should Probably End This Year

Federal Reserve governor Lael Brainard said in a television interview she expected the central bank could end the runoff of its asset portfolio later this year.

China Seeks to Woo U.S. With Promise of Big Chip Purchases

China is counting on promises of big purchases of semiconductors and other U.S. goods to ease trade tensions and persuade President Trump to extend a tariff truce and later resolve the market-rattling dispute directly with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Trade Friction Stymies Growth in Germany and Japan

Japan and Germany avoided slipping into recession as 2018 drew to a close, but the world's third- and fourth-largest economies seem set for a year of weak growth amid uncertainty about global trade.

Trump to Sign Spending Package, Declare Emergency

President Trump plans to sign a spending bill that keeps the government open and will then declare a national emergency to seek more border-wall funding, ending the suspense over a possible second shutdown but kicking off a new fight.

Congress Mulls Curbing Presidential Trade Authority

Appetite is growing in Congress to claw back authority from the executive branch and play a greater role in U.S. trade policy.

Dow Closes Lower After Disappointing Retail Sales

U.S. stocks dropped as disappointing retail sales in the crucial holiday period and mixed corporate earnings results revived concerns over a slowdown in global growth.