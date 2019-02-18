Log in
02/18/2019 | 11:17pm EST
As China Talks Resume, Trump Seeks a Win on Trade

As trade negotiations with China resume, the Trump administration is racing to strike a deal that will result in long-term reforms-and prove that tariffs are an effective battering ram to open markets around the world. 

 
OPEC Officials Say U.S. Sanctions Against Its Chief Won't Derail Plans

OPEC will continue to operate normally despite U.S. sanctions placed on the oil cartel's head, Venezuelan President Miguel Quevedo, officials said Monday. 

 
Global Stocks Edge Higher as U.S.-China Trade Talks Progress

Global stocks edged up as renewed hopes for a trade deal between the U.S. and China helped boost sentiment. 

 
No Signs of Recession Says Germany's Bundesbank

Germany's economic slowdown doesn't appear to be turning into a recession, the country's central bank said Monday, as temporary bottlenecks in the auto industry are subsiding and the labor market remains strong. 

 
Brexit Rift Deepens as U.K. Labour Lawmakers Quit Party

Seven lawmakers left the U.K.'s main opposition Labour Party, the biggest defection from a major British political party in nearly 40 years and the latest evidence that Brexit is accelerating a realignment of the country's politics. 

 
In a Volatile World, Europe Struggles to Find Its Voice

Alarmed by the erosion of the post-Cold War order, Europeans are grasping at ways to influence a world in which Russia, China and the U.S. under President Trump are all fighting for predominance. 

 
The Search for Reliable Chinese Jobs Data Intensifies

There's unreliable Chinese economic data, and then there are China's unemployment figures. 

 
Bad News Is Good News for Stocks Again

Stocks are up around the world almost uniformly this year, even as economic data has disappointed and earnings forecasts have been cut. 

 
Global Economy Week Ahead

In the week ahead, the U.S. Federal Reserve releases January meeting minutes. The U.S. will also see fresh data on home sales and durable goods. 

 
Europe Playing Catch-Up on New Benchmark Rates

Regulators have called for new benchmarks to replace Libor and other interbank rates by early next year, but Europe's new euro short-term rate won't be ready until October, raising concerns.

