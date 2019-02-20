Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

02/20/2019 | 11:16am EST
Stocks Little Changed as Investors Track Trade Talks

U.S. stocks were little changed, pausing a recent rally as investors awaited further details on U.S.-China trade talks and minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting. 

 
Fed Minutes May Yield Clues to How Long Rate Pause Will Last

The Federal Reserve releases the minutes of its January meeting, providing more detail about discussions before it formally signaled a halt to interest rate rises. 

 
Investors Looking to Escape Volatility Turn to 'Smart' ETFs

Investors hunting for protection after last year's market turbulence are snapping up 'smart' exchange-traded funds in the hopes of sidestepping the next downturn. 

 
Markets Warm to the Prospect of an ECB Funding Boost for Banks

Market participants are growing confident that the European Central Bank will soon try to boost the eurozone's ailing economy by rebooting its program of ultracheap long-term loans to the banking system. 

 
Stock Investors Look Past Gloomy Trade Data

Japan endured a sharper-than-expected drop in exports last month, the latest indication that global growth is decelerating. Stock investors seem unflustered. 

 
Oil Edges Down as U.S. Shale Output Set to Climb

Crude prices slipped after the U.S. signaled rising shale output and as investors awaited news on the U.S.-China trade negotiations. 

 
Trump Eases Off Hard Deadline for China Tariffs

President Trump gave his firmest indication yet that the U.S. may not increase tariffs on Chinese goods on March 1, as scheduled, despite statements by his top trade official that the U.S. should stick to a firm deadline. 

 
Japan's January Trade Deficit Biggest in Five Years

Japan logged its biggest trade deficit in nearly five years in January, as trade tensions and a global economic slowdown weighed on exports and threatened the country's main engine of growth. 

 
SEC Wants to Make It Easier for Companies to Explore IPOs

Any company exploring whether to go public would get greater leeway to discuss their plans privately with potential investors before announcing an initial public offering, under a proposal from securities regulators.

11:35aVolvo Cars raises over $200 million from new euro bond
RE
11:32aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Edge Higher As Investors Watch Trade Talks, Await Fed Minutes
DJ
11:28aBUYING IN UAE REAL ESTATE : Dubai's Emaar now accepting bitcoin, other digital currencies?
AQ
11:19aDaimler risks fine as German prosecutors launch new probe
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:11aCredit Suisse loses bid to dismiss lawsuit in U.S. over writedowns
RE
11:11aU.S. Senator says U.S. allies need to maintain 'common front' on China's Huawei
RE
11:10aTesla's top lawyer leaves two months into the job
RE
