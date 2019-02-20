Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

02/20/2019 | 11:16pm EST
Fed Prepares to End Balance-Sheet Runoff Later This Year

Most Federal Reserve officials last month indicated they were ready to stop shrinking the central bank's $4 trillion asset portfolio this year and believed an action plan should be released soon. 

 
The U.S. and China Fear Their Leaders Will Cave In on Trade Battle

Despite their sharp differences in style, background and policies, Chinese leader Xi Jinping and President Trump share a common problem: growing concerns on the home front that they are going to cave in to the other side. 

 
Trump Continues to Weigh EU Auto Tariffs

President Trump said he would impose auto tariffs on the European Union if a trade deal can't be reached between the two sides. 

 
U.S. Stocks Hold Gains After Fed Minutes

U.S. stocks maintained a modest advance after minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting showed officials expressed greater concern about risks to economic growth, prompting them to signal a halt to interest rate increases. 

 
Cyber Startup to Offer Refunds to Buyers of Its Crypto Token

A startup that helps clients fight off cybersecurity attacks agreed to offer refunds to investors who purchased millions of dollars of its digital tokens after the SEC alleged the sale broke laws meant to inform them about risks. 

 
Zimbabwe Abandons Its Dollar Peg, Effectively Introduces New Currency

Zimbabwe, which has been using the U.S. dollar for the past decade, effectively introduced its own currency again, admitting that dollars stored in local bank accounts are worth only a fraction of their stated value. 

 
Investors Looking to Escape Volatility Turn to 'Smart' ETFs

Investors hunting for protection after last year's market turbulence are snapping up 'smart' exchange-traded funds in the hopes of sidestepping the next downturn. 

 
Markets Warm to the Prospect of an ECB Funding Boost for Banks

Market participants are growing confident that the European Central Bank will soon try to boost the eurozone's ailing economy by rebooting its program of ultracheap long-term loans to the banking system. 

 
Stock Investors Look Past Gloomy Trade Data

Japan endured a sharper-than-expected drop in exports last month, the latest indication that global growth is decelerating. Stock investors seem unflustered. 

 
Oil Prices Reach Three-Month Highs on OPEC Cuts

Oil prices climbed to a three-month high on declining supply from OPEC and as investors awaited news on the U.S.-China trade negotiations.

