News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

02/21/2019 | 07:16am EST
Global Stocks Pause After Recent Climb

Global stocks paused after a recent run of gains, a day after minutes from the Federal Reserve's meeting signaled uncertainty about the strength of the economy and officials took a wait-and-see attitude to future interest-rate increases. 

 
Australian Dollar Drops on Report of a Chinese Port's Coal Ban

The currency fell 1.1% after a news report said China's Dalian port had imposed an indefinite ban on imports of Australian coal. 

 
The Global Trade Slowdown Will Get Worse Before It Gets Better

Weak data from Japan and Korea this week suggest stronger-than-expected January trade numbers from China released last week were a blip. 

 
Fed Prepares to End Balance-Sheet Runoff Later This Year

Most Federal Reserve officials last month indicated they were ready to stop shrinking the central bank's $4 trillion asset portfolio this year and believed an action plan should be released soon. 

 
China Starts the Year With a Corporate Bond Boom

Companies have rushed to sell new bonds in China this year, as Beijing loosens financial conditions to shore up businesses in a weakening economy. 

 
The World's Largest PC Maker Is No Longer a Bargain

Lenovo's shares have been on a tear, outstripping rivals like Apple-but as consumers slow their purchases, the momentum will be hard to maintain. 

 
Trump Continues to Weigh EU Auto Tariffs

President Trump said he would impose auto tariffs on the European Union if a trade deal can't be reached between the two sides. 

 
Trump, Xi Face Pressure at Home Over Trade

Despite their sharp differences in style, background and policies, Chinese leader Xi Jinping and President Trump share a common problem: growing concerns on the home front that they are going to cave in to the other side. 

 
Bank Indonesia Stands Pat on Benchmark Rate

Bank Indonesia kept its benchmark seven-day reverse repo rate unchanged at 6% in an effort to rein in its current-account deficit and attract capital inflows. 

 
Cyber Startup to Offer Refunds to Buyers of Its Crypto Token

A startup that helps clients fight off cybersecurity attacks agreed to offer refunds to investors who purchased millions of dollars of its digital tokens after the SEC alleged the sale broke laws meant to inform them about risks.

