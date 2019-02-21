Business Investment Falters Amid Growing Global Economic Uncertainty

Demand for long-lasting goods produced by U.S. factories increased for the second month in a row in December, driven by orders for transportation equipment.

ECB Officials Worried About Depth of Eurozone Slowdown

Minutes of the central bank's January policy meeting revealed anxiety among top officials about the state of the 19-nation currency union, but suggested they may not yet be ready to unleash fresh monetary stimulus.

U.S. Stocks Slip on Disappointing Earnings, Data

Stocks edged lower, pressured by disappointing readings on the state of the U.S. and European economies.

U.S. Existing Home Sales Drop 1.2% in January

Sales of previously owned homes fell in January, a sign that demand for housing continued to cool at the start of the year.

U.S. Jobless Claims Fell Last Week

The number of Americans filing applications for new unemployment benefits fell last week, a signal of labor market tightness

Wary Investors Reach for Gold

Investors are buying gold again as concerns about a slowing global economy are putting a premium on safer investments. The price of the precious metal is up 14% since August.

Venezuelan Oil Supplies Hit Five-Year High as Buyers Become Elusive

Venezuela's oil inventories have climbed to their highest levels in five years, according to satellite data, a sign that U.S. sanctions are stifling sales and could continue to drive up global prices.

The Global Trade Slowdown Will Get Worse Before It Gets Better

Weak data from Japan and Korea this week suggest stronger-than-expected January trade numbers from China released last week were a blip.

Australian Dollar Drops on Report of a Chinese Port's Coal Ban

The currency fell 1.1% after a news report said China's Dalian port had imposed an indefinite ban on imports of Australian coal.

Oil Prices Slip as U.S. Crude Production Hits Record

U.S. oil prices ticked lower Thursday as domestic production hit a record high and oil inventories climbed to their highest level since November 2017.