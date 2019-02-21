Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/21/2019 | 01:16pm EST
Business Investment Falters Amid Growing Global Economic Uncertainty

Demand for long-lasting goods produced by U.S. factories increased for the second month in a row in December, driven by orders for transportation equipment. 

 
ECB Officials Worried About Depth of Eurozone Slowdown

Minutes of the central bank's January policy meeting revealed anxiety among top officials about the state of the 19-nation currency union, but suggested they may not yet be ready to unleash fresh monetary stimulus. 

 
U.S. Stocks Slip on Disappointing Earnings, Data

Stocks edged lower, pressured by disappointing readings on the state of the U.S. and European economies. 

 
U.S. Existing Home Sales Drop 1.2% in January

Sales of previously owned homes fell in January, a sign that demand for housing continued to cool at the start of the year. 

 
U.S. Jobless Claims Fell Last Week

The number of Americans filing applications for new unemployment benefits fell last week, a signal of labor market tightness 

 
Wary Investors Reach for Gold

Investors are buying gold again as concerns about a slowing global economy are putting a premium on safer investments. The price of the precious metal is up 14% since August. 

 
Venezuelan Oil Supplies Hit Five-Year High as Buyers Become Elusive

Venezuela's oil inventories have climbed to their highest levels in five years, according to satellite data, a sign that U.S. sanctions are stifling sales and could continue to drive up global prices. 

 
The Global Trade Slowdown Will Get Worse Before It Gets Better

Weak data from Japan and Korea this week suggest stronger-than-expected January trade numbers from China released last week were a blip. 

 
Australian Dollar Drops on Report of a Chinese Port's Coal Ban

The currency fell 1.1% after a news report said China's Dalian port had imposed an indefinite ban on imports of Australian coal. 

 
Oil Prices Slip as U.S. Crude Production Hits Record

U.S. oil prices ticked lower Thursday as domestic production hit a record high and oil inventories climbed to their highest level since November 2017.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:38pHuawei committed to Canadian investment despite CFO arrest -chairman
RE
01:35pSYNCRUDE CANADA : New vice president brings safety experience from around the world
PU
01:25pWORLD BANK : Agriculture leaders imagine the future of food in Latin America and the Caribbean Region
PU
01:21pWTO chief sees no end in sight to U.S. blockage
RE
01:20pWESTERN AGRICULTURAL PROCESSORS ASSOCIATION : 48th Annual Turf Day Golf Classic
PU
01:18pCanada's Cenovus bets on rail to move crude, fearing full pipelines
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:07pNigeria Issues $20 Billion Tax Bill to Oil-And-Gas Companies -Reuters
DJ
01:02pTelecom Italia, Vodafone agree network deal to speed up 5G deployment
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BARCLAYS : BARCLAYS : 2018 Profit Below Analyst Expectations, Backs Returns Targets
2HENKEL AG & CO KGAA : HENKEL : Expects Further Growth After Posting 2018 Net Profit Rise
3Warren Buffett Can't Find Anything Big to Buy
4NORDEX SE : NORDEX GROUP: Preliminary figures for 2018 confirm guidance
5APPLE : APPLE TO CHINESE CONSUMERS : Buy a New iPhone for Under $30 a Month, Interest Free

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.