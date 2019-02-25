Trump's Retreat on Tariffs May Help Keep Inflation Pressure at Bay, Report Says

President Trump's decision to delay expanded trade tariffs on Chinese imports likely staved off higher U.S. inflation, new research suggests.

World Trade Slowed at End of 2018

World trade fell at the end of last year as imports to and exports from China plummeted, a sign that higher tariffs and the threat of more to come are cooling global economic growth.

Stocks Pushed Higher by Tariff Delay

U.S. stocks jumped Monday, following global indexes higher, after President Trump said he would delay a planned increase in tariffs on Chinese goods.

Saudis Likely to Push to Maintain Output Cuts Despite U.S. Pressure

Saudi Arabia and others in OPEC are likely to back a continuation of oil-production curbs when the group meets in April, according to officials in the cartel, in defiance of U.S. pressure to keep crude prices low.

China Intends to Continue Debt-Reduction Efforts

Chinese regulator Wang Zhaoxing indicated the country's government would remain cautious regarding any lending to sectors deemed risky.

Fed's Bostic Expects One Rate Rise This Year, Another in 2020

Atlanta Fed leader Raphael Bostic is still on board with more central bank interest rate increases, including one this year and one next year, he said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal.

Falling Stockpiles Help Unleash Industrial Metals Rally

Falling inventories and growing optimism about U.S.-China trade talks are fueling a rally in industrial metals such as copper-an encouraging sign for investors fretting over the global economy.

Oil Falls After Trump Calls Crude Prices 'Too High'

Oil prices had their worst day of the year, tumbling from a three-month high after Trump warned crude-oil prices are getting too high and could hurt the global economy.

The Fed's New Communication Blunder

Capitulating to worries about the impact of central-bank bond sales could make investors read too much into them in future.

After Brazil Tragedy, Miners Call for New Oversight of Waste Dams

Some of the world's largest miners are calling for an independent, global body to monitor the risks posed by waste dams, as the sector scrambles to react to the collapse of a Brazilian dam that left at least 171 people dead.