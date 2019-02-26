Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

02/26/2019 | 03:16am EST
European Shares Set to Slide

European shares were set to tumble on Tuesday as trade-deal enthusiasm cools ahead of the Trump-Kim summit, while Brexit delay hopes boost the pound. 

 
German Consumer Sentiment Stable

German consumer sentiment is set to remain stable in March against a backdrop of worsening consumer views on the economy. 

 
Fed's Clarida Highlights Risks to Economic Growth From Abroad

Financial-market signals about slowing economic growth should be one of several indicators that inform monetary policy judgments, Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said Monday in Dallas. 

 
Trump's Retreat on Tariffs May Help Keep Inflation Pressure at Bay, Report Says

President Trump's decision to delay expanded trade tariffs on Chinese imports likely staved off higher U.S. inflation, new research suggests. 

 
Yellen Says Trump Doesn't Understand Economic Policy

Former Federal Reserve chairwoman Janet Yellen said she didn't think President Trump understood economic policy or the mission of the Fed. 

 
U.S. Firms Dial Back China Plans Amid Trade Fight

U.S. companies are planning their lowest rate of expansion in China since 2016 in response to growing uncertainty about U.S.-China relations and a slowing Chinese economy. 

 
World Trade Slowed at End of 2018

World trade fell at the end of last year as imports to and exports from China plummeted, a sign that higher tariffs and the threat of more to come are cooling global economic growth. 

 
Saudis Likely to Push to Maintain Output Cuts Despite U.S. Pressure

Saudi Arabia and others in OPEC are likely to back a continuation of oil-production curbs when the group meets in April, according to officials in the cartel, in defiance of U.S. pressure to keep crude prices low. 

 
China Intends to Continue Debt-Reduction Efforts

Chinese regulator Wang Zhaoxing indicated the country's government would remain cautious regarding any lending to sectors deemed risky. 

 
U.K. Labour Party Would Back Second Brexit Referendum

The U.K.'s main opposition Labour Party said it would support holding a second Brexit referendum, a policy shift that breathes some life into the prospect of Britons voting again on whether the U.K. should leave the EU.

