02/26/2019 | 07:16pm EST
U.S. Stocks Close Lower

Stocks edged lower Tuesday, as investors balanced mixed corporate earnings and more messaging of paused interest-rate hikes from the Federal Reserve with ongoing U.S.-China trade negotiations. 

 
Powell Affirms Patient Approach to Interest-Rate Changes

Fed chief Jerome Powell said the central bank is in no rush to move rates while officials assess the impact on the economy of slower global growth and financial-market turbulence. 

 
Senators Press Drug-Company Executives Over Prices

Leaders from seven drugmakers representing $140 billion in U.S. revenue defended their pricing in a Senate hearing that showcased bipartisan support for what would be some of the most significant changes to the industry in decades. 

 
World's Biggest Miners Push for New Dam Standards

Some of the world's largest miners said they would create a global standard for managing waste dams that will likely include a system for independent reviews of the structures, after a deadly dam collapse in Brazil last month. 

 
U.S. Consumer Confidence Rose in February

A measure of consumer confidence in the U.S. rebounded robustly in February, as consumers' future expectations improved after Congress reopened the government. 

 
Slowing Home Price Growth and Construction Hit Housing Market

Home prices in 2018 grew at their slowest pace in four years, while construction slumped, signaling that the housing market started this year on shaky footing. 

 
Americans With Disabilities Finding More Jobs, but in Familiar Fields

Americans with disabilities are working in greater numbers and their unemployment rate has fallen dramatically, but they remain disproportionately employed by governments and in low-wage occupations. 

 
Pound Rally Breaks Investors' Brexit Boredom

With weeks to go until Britain is officially scheduled to leave the European Union, politics has finally-slightly-jolted investors out of a prevailing mood of Brexit boredom. 

 
U.S. Housing Starts End 2018 on Soft Note

U.S. housing starts tumbled in December, capping a weak year for construction of new single-family homes due to factors such as rising construction material and labor costs. 

 
Oil Prices Stabilize After Trump Tweet Turmoil

Oil prices stabilized Tuesday, finishing slightly higher as investors and analysts anticipated that major oil producers will continue with their supply cuts despite the objections of President Trump.

