U.K.'s May Paves Way for Brexit Delay

Prime Minister Theresa May will allow parliament to vote on delaying the U.K.'s exit from the EU if lawmakers reject her divorce agreement, greatly reducing the possibility of an exit without a deal.

Powell Affirms Patient Approach to Interest-Rate Changes

Fed chief Jerome Powell said the central bank is in no rush to move rates while officials assess the impact on the economy of slower global growth and financial-market turbulence.

Cuba's Reliance Upon Venezuela for Cheap Oil Looms as Potential Threat

The potential collapse of President Nicolás Maduro's regime poses a threat to Cuba, which relies on Caracas for about 28% of the island's oil needs.

Senators Press Drug-Company Executives Over Prices

Leaders from seven drugmakers representing $140 billion in U.S. revenue defended their pricing in a Senate hearing that showcased bipartisan support for what would be some of the most significant changes to the industry in decades.

After Deadly Dam Collapse, World's Biggest Miners Push for New Standards

Some of the world's largest miners said they would create a global standard for managing waste dams that will likely include a system for independent reviews of the structures, after a deadly dam collapse in Brazil last month.

Slowing Home Price Growth and Construction Hit Housing Market

Home prices in 2018 grew at their slowest pace in four years, while construction slumped, signaling that the housing market started this year on shaky footing.

Americans With Disabilities Finding More Jobs, but in Familiar Fields

Americans with disabilities are working in greater numbers and their unemployment rate has fallen dramatically, but they remain disproportionately employed by governments and in low-wage occupations.

U.S. Consumer Confidence Rose in February

A measure of consumer confidence in the U.S. rebounded robustly in February, as consumers' future expectations improved after Congress reopened the government.

U.S. Stocks Close Lower

Stocks edged lower Tuesday, as investors balanced mixed corporate earnings and more messaging of paused interest-rate hikes from the Federal Reserve with ongoing U.S.-China trade negotiations.

Oil Prices Stabilize After Trump Tweet Turmoil

Oil prices stabilized Tuesday, finishing slightly higher as investors and analysts anticipated that major oil producers will continue with their supply cuts despite the objections of President Trump.