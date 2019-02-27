Global Stocks Decline as Violence Erupts in Kashmir

Stocks fell as a violent confrontation escalated between India and Pakistan, even after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell affirmed a wait-and-see approach to interest-rate changes.

CME Electronic Futures Trading Resumes After Halt Blamed on 'Technical Issues'

Electronic trading across CME Group's futures markets resumed after technical problems triggered an hourslong trading halt.

Foreigners Snap Up Smaller China Stocks Ahead of MSCI Move

Foreign investors have piled into shares of technology-focused companies and other smaller stocks in China, encouraged by their likely inclusion in MSCI's global benchmarks.

Weak Money, Lending Data Adds to Eurozone Slowdown Fears

Bank lending to eurozone businesses slowed sharply in January, underscoring recent evidence of an economic slowdown in the region.

U.K.'s May Paves Way for Brexit Delay

Prime Minister Theresa May will allow parliament to vote on delaying the U.K.'s exit from the EU if lawmakers reject her divorce agreement, greatly reducing the possibility of an exit without a deal.

Powell Affirms Patient Approach to Interest-Rate Changes

Fed chief Jerome Powell said the central bank is in no rush to move rates while officials assess the impact on the economy of slower global growth and financial-market turbulence.

Cuba's Reliance Upon Venezuela for Cheap Oil Looms as Potential Threat

The potential collapse of President Nicolás Maduro's regime poses a threat to Cuba, which relies on Caracas for about 28% of the island's oil needs.

Senators Press Drug-Company Executives Over Prices

Leaders from seven drugmakers representing $140 billion in U.S. revenue defended their pricing in a Senate hearing that showcased bipartisan support for what would be some of the most significant changes to the industry in decades.

After Deadly Dam Collapse, World's Biggest Miners Push for New Standards

Some of the world's largest miners said they would create a global standard for managing waste dams that will likely include a system for independent reviews of the structures, after a deadly dam collapse in Brazil last month.

Slowing Home Price Growth and Construction Hit Housing Market

Home prices in 2018 grew at their slowest pace in four years, while construction slumped, signaling that the housing market started this year on shaky footing.