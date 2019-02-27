Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

02/27/2019 | 07:16am EST
Global Stocks Decline Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Global stocks eased on Wednesday as a violent confrontation escalated between India and Pakistan. Federal Reserve chairman's affirmation of a wait-and-see approach to interest-rate changes didn't appear to have lifted market spirits. 

 
Jerome Powell to Address House Financial Services Committee

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell returns to Capitol Hill on Wednesday for a second day of testimony about the U.S. economy, interest-rate policy and financial regulation. 

 
CME Electronic Futures Trading Resumes After Halt Blamed on 'Technical Issues'

Electronic trading across CME Group's futures markets resumed after technical problems triggered an hourslong trading halt. 

 
Foreigners Snap Up Smaller China Stocks Ahead of MSCI Move

Foreign investors have piled into shares of technology-focused companies and other smaller stocks in China, encouraged by their likely inclusion in MSCI's global benchmarks. 

 
Oil Rises as Saudi Arabia Affirms Commitment to Output Cuts

Oil prices clawed back some of their losses from earlier in the week as investors were buoyed by a renewed commitment from Saudi Arabia to production cuts. 

 
U.S. Cannabis Law Is Helping Canada Make Hay

Pot is that rare industry where Canada has an edge over its more powerful neighbor. The longer a U.S. federal ban on the drug is in place, the harder it will be to catch up. 

 
Eurozone Economic Sentiment Falls

European businesses became more gloomy about their prospects for the sixth straight month in February, as confidence among British service providers plummeted to its lowest level in more than six years. 

 
ECB's Weidmann: No Need to Be Overly Pessimistic About German Economy

German central bank President Jens Weidmann signaled optimism about the outlook for Germany's economy and indicated that the European Central Bank should continue on the path toward higher interest rates. 

 
Weak Money, Lending Data Adds to Eurozone Slowdown Fears

Bank lending to eurozone businesses slowed sharply in January, underscoring recent evidence of an economic slowdown in the region. 

 
Powell Affirms Patient Approach to Interest-Rate Changes

Fed chief Jerome Powell said the central bank is in no rush to move rates while officials assess the impact on the economy of slower global growth and financial-market turbulence.

