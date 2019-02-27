Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

02/27/2019 | 01:16pm EST
Fed's Powell Says Officials Close to Finalizing Portfolio-Runoff Plan

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank is close to announcing plans for ending the runoff of its $4 trillion portfolio of bonds and other assets this year. 

 
U.S. Stocks Tick Lower

U.S. stocks edged lower for the second consecutive session, pausing their early-year rally as analysts weighed the latest batch of corporate earnings and geopolitical issues. 

 
Oil Has Best Start to a Year Ever as OPEC Production Falls

Oil prices are off to their best-ever start to a year as fears of a supply glut cool, part of a 2019 recovery in risky investments from stocks to commodities. 

 
U.S. Pending Home Sales Rose 4.6% in January

The number of existing homes that went under contract in the U.S. rose strongly in January, a sign of improvement for the housing market at the start of the year. 

 
Europe's Slowing Economy Puts Businesses on the Back Foot

European businesses have eased back on borrowing as they become gloomier about their prospects in the face of a raft of uncertainties, including the possibility of a no-deal Brexit. 

 
ECB to Oversee Large Investment Banks Following Brexit

The ECB will assume oversight of the largest investment banks setting up offices in continental Europe, in a move designed to centralize regulation in the European Union following the U.K.'s exit from the bloc. 

 
U.S. Factory Orders Increased 0.1% in December

Demand for U.S. manufactured products rose in December. Factory orders ticked up 0.1% from a month earlier at the end of 2018, the Commerce Department said. Economists surveyed had expected orders to increase 0.6%. 

 
ECB's Weidmann: No Need to Be Overly Pessimistic About German Economy

German central bank President Jens Weidmann signaled optimism about the outlook for Germany's economy, and indicated that the European Central Bank should continue on the path toward higher interest rates. 

 
Canada's Annual Inflation Slowed to 1.4% in January

Canadian inflation slowed in January as gasoline prices fell for a third straight month and transitory pressures from some service sectors dissipated. 

 
CME Electronic Futures Trading Resumes After Halt Blamed on 'Technical Issues'

Electronic trading across CME Group's futures markets resumed after technical problems triggered an hourslong trading halt.

