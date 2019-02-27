Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

02/27/2019 | 07:16pm EST
U.S. Drops Threat of 25% Tariffs on Chinese Goods

In the strongest sign yet that an accord is near, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said the U.S. was abandoning for now its threat to raise tariffs to 25% on $200 billion of Chinese goods. 

 
U.S. Stocks Edge Lower, Keeping Rally on Pause

U.S. stocks inched lower for the second consecutive session Wednesday, as analysts weighed comments on trade and the latest batch of corporate earnings. 

 
U.S. Trade Gap in Goods Widened 10% in 2018

The U.S. trade deficit in goods widened 10% last year, growing despite the Trump administration's efforts through tariffs and other measures to make it smaller. 

 
In Hard-Fought Battle, CFTC Concedes Defeat Against Big Trader

The CFTC decided not to appeal a federal court ruling dismissing the regulator's market-manipulation case against prominent Chicago trader Donald Wilson Jr. and his firm, DRW Investments. 

 
Fed's Powell Says Officials Close to Finalizing Portfolio-Runoff Plan

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank is close to announcing plans for ending the runoff of its $4 trillion portfolio of bonds and other assets this year. 

 
Oil Has Best Start to a Year Ever as OPEC Production Falls

Oil prices are off to their best-ever start to a year as fears of a supply glut cool, part of a 2019 recovery in risky investments from stocks to commodities. 

 
Venezuela Cushions Blow of Oil Sanctions With Non-U.S. Sales

Venezuela, under U.S. embargo, has shifted some of its crude exports from American refiners to India and Europe, according to the country's oil minister and ship-tracking firms. 

 
Puerto Rico's Legacy Bondholders Claim Priority

Hedge funds that own Puerto Rico general obligation bonds are fracturing into competing groups as they jockey for priority in the U.S. territory's financial restructuring. 

 
Bank of Mexico Cuts Economic Growth Forecasts for 2019, 2020

The Bank of Mexico lowered its economic growth estimates for this year and next, citing the recent slowdown in domestic activity and slower global growth and trade. 

 
U.S. Pending Home Sales Rose 4.6% in January

The number of existing homes that went under contract in the U.S. rose strongly in January, a sign of improvement for the housing market at the start of the year.

