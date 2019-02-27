Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

02/27/2019 | 09:16pm EST
China Factory Activity Falls to Near 3-Year Low

An official gauge of China's factory activity fell to the lowest level in nearly three years, as production contracted likely due to the Lunar New Year holiday, while external demand weakened further. 

 
U.S. Drops Threat of 25% Tariffs on Chinese Goods

In the strongest sign yet that an accord is near, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said the U.S. was abandoning for now its threat to raise tariffs to 25% on $200 billion of Chinese goods. 

 
U.S. Trade Gap in Goods Widened 10% in 2018

The U.S. trade deficit in goods widened 10% last year, growing despite the Trump administration's efforts through tariffs and other measures to make it smaller. 

 
Bank of Korea Keeps Base Rate Unchanged at 1.75%

The Bank of Korea stood pat on rates for a second straight month as expected, giving policy makers more time to decide whether to make adjustments as the Federal Reserve continues on its dovish path. 

 
In Hard-Fought Battle, CFTC Concedes Defeat Against Big Trader

The CFTC decided not to appeal a federal court ruling dismissing the regulator's market-manipulation case against prominent Chicago trader Donald Wilson Jr. and his firm, DRW Investments. 

 
Bank of Mexico Cuts Economic Growth Forecasts for 2019, 2020

The Bank of Mexico lowered its economic growth estimates for this year and next, citing the recent slowdown in domestic activity and slower global growth and trade. 

 
Venezuela Cushions Blow of Oil Sanctions With Non-U.S. Sales

Venezuela, under U.S. embargo, has shifted some of its crude exports from American refiners to India and Europe, according to the country's oil minister and ship-tracking firms. 

 
PE Executives Predict Fast Industry Growth at Expense of Public Markets

A group of senior buyout executives predict that the private-equity industry will continue its rapid expansion at the expense of the public markets. 

 
U.S. Stocks Edge Lower, Keeping Rally on Pause

U.S. stocks inched lower for the second consecutive session Wednesday, as analysts weighed comments on trade and the latest batch of corporate earnings. 

 
Oil Has Best Start to a Year Ever as OPEC Production Falls

Oil prices are off to their best-ever start to a year as fears of a supply glut cool, part of a 2019 recovery in risky investments from stocks to commodities.

