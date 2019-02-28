China's Factory Activity at Lowest Level in Three Years

Activity in China's critical manufacturing sector fell to its lowest level in three years in February, weighed on by weak global demand and the long Lunar New Year holiday.

U.S. Drops Threat of 25% Tariffs on Chinese Goods

In the strongest sign yet that an accord is near, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said the U.S. was abandoning for now its threat to raise tariffs to 25% on $200 billion of Chinese goods.

U.S. Trade Gap in Goods Widened 10% in 2018

The U.S. trade deficit in goods widened 10% last year, growing despite the Trump administration's efforts through tariffs and other measures to make it smaller.

Bank of Korea Keeps Base Rate Unchanged at 1.75%

The Bank of Korea stood pat on rates for a second straight month as expected, giving policy makers more time to decide whether to make adjustments as the Federal Reserve continues on its dovish path.

In Hard-Fought Battle, CFTC Concedes Defeat Against Big Trader

The CFTC decided not to appeal a federal court ruling dismissing the regulator's market-manipulation case against prominent Chicago trader Donald Wilson Jr. and his firm, DRW Investments.

Bank of Mexico Cuts Economic Growth Forecasts for 2019, 2020

The Bank of Mexico lowered its economic growth estimates for this year and next, citing the recent slowdown in domestic activity and slower global growth and trade.

Venezuela Cushions Blow of Oil Sanctions With Non-U.S. Sales

Venezuela, under U.S. embargo, has shifted some of its crude exports from American refiners to India and Europe, according to the country's oil minister and ship-tracking firms.

PE Executives Predict Fast Industry Growth at Expense of Public Markets

A group of senior buyout executives predict that the private-equity industry will continue its rapid expansion at the expense of the public markets.

U.S. Stocks Edge Lower, Keeping Rally on Pause

U.S. stocks inched lower for the second consecutive session Wednesday, as analysts weighed comments on trade and the latest batch of corporate earnings.

Fed's Powell Says Officials Close to Finalizing Portfolio-Runoff Plan

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank is close to announcing plans for ending the runoff of its $4 trillion portfolio of bonds and other assets this year.