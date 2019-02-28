Trump, North Korea's Kim End Nuclear Summit Without Agreement

President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un failed to reach an agreement at a second summit aimed at curbing North Korea's nuclear-weapons programs, the White House said, despite Mr. Trump's assertions that the two men have built a "great relationship."

South Korean Stocks, Currency Fall After Trump-Kim Summit Ends Without Deal

South Korean stocks slumped in late trading after President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ended their summit in Vietnam without an agreement.

China's Factory Activity at Lowest Level in Three Years

Activity in China's critical manufacturing sector fell to its lowest level in three years in February, weighed on by weak global demand and the long Lunar New Year holiday.

European Stocks to Fall on China Data, Summit News

European shares faced opening losses on Thursday, with investors rattled by weak Chinese data and after President Trump and Kim Jong Un abruptly ended their nuclear summit.

U.S. Drops Threat of 25% Tariffs on Chinese Goods

In the strongest sign yet that an accord is near, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said the U.S. was abandoning for now its threat to raise tariffs to 25% on $200 billion of Chinese goods.

U.S. Trade Gap in Goods Widened 10% in 2018

The U.S. trade deficit in goods widened 10% last year, growing despite the Trump administration's efforts through tariffs and other measures to make it smaller.

Bank of Korea Keeps Base Rate Unchanged at 1.75%

The Bank of Korea stood pat on rates for a second straight month as expected, giving policy makers more time to decide whether to make adjustments as the Federal Reserve continues on its dovish path.

In Hard-Fought Battle, CFTC Concedes Defeat Against Big Trader

The CFTC decided not to appeal a federal court ruling dismissing the regulator's market-manipulation case against prominent Chicago trader Donald Wilson Jr. and his firm, DRW Investments.

Bank of Mexico Cuts Economic Growth Forecasts for 2019, 2020

The Bank of Mexico lowered its economic growth estimates for this year and next, citing the recent slowdown in domestic activity and slower global growth and trade.

Venezuela Cushions Blow of Oil Sanctions With Non-U.S. Sales

Venezuela, under U.S. embargo, has shifted some of its crude exports from American refiners to India and Europe, according to the country's oil minister and ship-tracking firms.