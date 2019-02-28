Tax Refunds Bounce Back After Slow Start, Mnuchin Says

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Thursday that tax refunds have rebounded after a weak start, amid concerns that some households were seeing smaller than expected checks.

U.S. Stocks Tick Lower After GDP Softens

U.S. stocks edged down for a third straight session as investors parsed data that showed U.S. economic growth softened in the final three months of 2018 and an early end to the U.S.-North Korea summit.

U.S. Economy Grew 2.6% in the Fourth Quarter

The economy completed one of the best years of a nearly decadelong expansion, growing at a modest pace despite turbulent markets, uncertainties about trade with China and a government shutdown.

Fed's Clarida Expects Slower but Still Solid Growth for 2019

A top Federal Reserve official reaffirmed recent statements by his counterparts in arguing for patience on the part of policy makers amid an uncertain outlook for the global economy.

Chicago Business Barometer Surges in February

The MNI Chicago Business Barometer jumped 8 points to a reading of 64.7 in February -- its highest level in over a year -- indicating activity kept expanding this month.

Oil Prices Follow Stock Markets Lower

Oil prices followed global stock markets lower after U.S.-North Korea nuclear talks ended without a deal. Crude prices also came under pressure from weak Chinese manufacturing data.

U.S., North Korea Trade Blame for Failed Summit

The U.S. and North Korea blamed each other for their failure to reach an agreement at their second summit aimed at curbing Pyongyang's nuclear-weapons program, leaving uncertain one of President Trump's signature foreign policy issues.

Brazil Posted Lackluster Economic Growth in 2018

Brazil's economic growth disappointed in 2018 after a truckers strike almost halfway through the year slammed manufacturing, and government- and consumer-spending restraint sapped demand.

India's Economy Did Better Under Modi, If You Trust the GDP

The latest rosy economic growth figures give Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi a potentially powerful weapon as he looks to get re-elected in the spring.

Europe's Rallying Stocks Leave Investors Skeptical

European stocks are enjoying their best start to a year since 2015, sparking concerns that threats such as slowing growth and a disruptive Brexit could bring the rally to a skidding halt.