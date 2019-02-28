Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/28/2019 | 03:16pm EST
Tax Refunds Bounce Back After Slow Start, Mnuchin Says

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Thursday that tax refunds have rebounded after a weak start, amid concerns that some households were seeing smaller than expected checks. 

 
U.S. Stocks Tick Lower After GDP Softens

U.S. stocks edged down for a third straight session as investors parsed data that showed U.S. economic growth softened in the final three months of 2018 and an early end to the U.S.-North Korea summit. 

 
U.S. Economy Grew 2.6% in the Fourth Quarter

The economy completed one of the best years of a nearly decadelong expansion, growing at a modest pace despite turbulent markets, uncertainties about trade with China and a government shutdown. 

 
Fed's Clarida Expects Slower but Still Solid Growth for 2019

A top Federal Reserve official reaffirmed recent statements by his counterparts in arguing for patience on the part of policy makers amid an uncertain outlook for the global economy. 

 
Chicago Business Barometer Surges in February

The MNI Chicago Business Barometer jumped 8 points to a reading of 64.7 in February -- its highest level in over a year -- indicating activity kept expanding this month. 

 
Oil Prices Follow Stock Markets Lower

Oil prices followed global stock markets lower after U.S.-North Korea nuclear talks ended without a deal. Crude prices also came under pressure from weak Chinese manufacturing data. 

 
U.S., North Korea Trade Blame for Failed Summit

The U.S. and North Korea blamed each other for their failure to reach an agreement at their second summit aimed at curbing Pyongyang's nuclear-weapons program, leaving uncertain one of President Trump's signature foreign policy issues. 

 
Brazil Posted Lackluster Economic Growth in 2018

Brazil's economic growth disappointed in 2018 after a truckers strike almost halfway through the year slammed manufacturing, and government- and consumer-spending restraint sapped demand. 

 
India's Economy Did Better Under Modi, If You Trust the GDP

The latest rosy economic growth figures give Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi a potentially powerful weapon as he looks to get re-elected in the spring. 

 
Europe's Rallying Stocks Leave Investors Skeptical

European stocks are enjoying their best start to a year since 2015, sparking concerns that threats such as slowing growth and a disruptive Brexit could bring the rally to a skidding halt.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:16pTrump warns he could abandon China trade deal as advisers tout progress
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:15pIDS Makes National Mortgage Professional’s Inaugural List of Top Mortgage Workplaces
SE
03:15pCorrection to Story on U.S. Economic Indicators
DJ
03:14pGlobal stocks fall on China weakness, tempered trade hopes
RE
03:13pWall Street flat; strong GDP counters Trump-Kim summit failure
RE
03:12pStocks fall on China weakness, tempered trade hopes
RE
02:48pVenezuela's oil exports drop 40 percent after U.S. sanctions - data
RE
02:45pOHIO AGRIBUSINESS ASSOCIATION : Treasurer Robert Sprague Announces 1% Minimum Loan Discount for Ag-LINK Program
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev predicts strong growth after solid end to 2018
2ENGIE : ENGIE : Profit Fell in 2018, Hit by Impairments
3BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BAT remains confident of growth despite regulatory risk
4ABB LTD : ABB 4Q Profit Dropped Despite Orders Rising
5ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : Carmaker Aston Martin's adjusted pre-tax ..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.