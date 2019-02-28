Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

02/28/2019 | 07:16pm EST
Chinese Shares Gain Global Sway Thanks to Index Firm's Move

MSCI said it would more than quadruple the weighting of mainland Chinese companies in its stock indexes, a move that will make shares in Shanghai and Shenzhen much more important to global investors. 

 
Dow Slips but Holds Onto Healthy 2019 Gains

U.S. stocks edged down for a third straight session as investors parsed data that showed U.S. economic growth softened in the final three months of 2018. But the Dow's 11% gain so far this year was still its best start in more than three decades. 

 
Tax Refunds Bounce Back After Slow Start

Average tax refunds rebounded after a weak start to the tax-filing season, according to Internal Revenue Service data released Thursday that was highlighted by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. 

 
U.S. Economy Grew 2.6% in the Fourth Quarter

The economy completed one of the best years of a nearly decadelong expansion, growing at a modest pace despite turbulent markets, uncertainties about trade with China and a government shutdown in late December. 

 
Fed's Clarida Expects Slower but Still Solid Growth for 2019

A top Federal Reserve official reaffirmed recent statements by his counterparts in arguing for patience on the part of policy makers amid an uncertain outlook for the global economy. 

 
U.S. Oil Prices Rise Toward Three-Month High

U.S. benchmark oil prices rose toward fresh three-month highs as investors continued to focus on a report showing a large and unexpected drop in U.S. inventories of crude oil. 

 
U.S. Homeownership Rate Hits Highest Level Since 2014

The U.S. homeownership rate climbed in the fourth quarter to the highest level since 2014, providing evidence that momentum is shifting back to owning instead of renting. 

 
Chicago Business Barometer Surges in February

The MNI Chicago Business Barometer jumped 8 points to a reading of 64.7 in February -- its highest level in over a year -- indicating activity kept expanding this month. 

 
U.S., North Korea Trade Blame for Failed Summit

The U.S. and North Korea blamed each other for their failure to reach an agreement at their second summit aimed at curbing Pyongyang's nuclear-weapons program, leaving uncertain one of President Trump's signature foreign policy issues. 

 
India's Economy Did Better Under Modi, If You Trust the GDP

The latest rosy economic growth figures give Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi a potentially powerful weapon as he looks to get re-elected in the spring.

