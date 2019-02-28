Fed Chief Says U.S. Economy 'Is in a Good Place'

Jerome Powell said the U.S. economy is doing well, but he highlighted risks to growth that prompted the central bank to signal it is done raising interest rates for now.

Chinese Shares Gain Global Sway Thanks to Index Firm's Move

MSCI said it would more than quadruple the weighting of mainland Chinese companies in its stock indexes, a move that will make shares in Shanghai and Shenzhen much more important to global investors.

After Hack, SEC Names Its First Chief Risk Officer

The Securities and Exchange Commission said Gabriel Benincasa would become the regulator's first chief risk officer.

U.S. Homeownership Rate Hits Highest Level Since 2014

The U.S. homeownership rate climbed in the fourth quarter to the highest level since 2014, providing evidence that momentum is shifting back to owning instead of renting.

Tax Refunds Bounce Back After Slow Start

Average tax refunds rebounded after a weak start to the tax-filing season, according to Internal Revenue Service data released Thursday that was highlighted by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

U.S. Economy Grew 2.6% in the Fourth Quarter

The economy completed one of the best years of a nearly decadelong expansion, growing at a modest pace despite turbulent markets, uncertainties about trade with China and a government shutdown in late December.

U.S., North Korea Trade Blame for Failed Summit

The U.S. and North Korea blamed each other for their failure to reach an agreement at their second summit aimed at curbing Pyongyang's nuclear-weapons program, leaving uncertain one of President Trump's signature foreign policy issues.

Dow Slips but Holds Onto Healthy 2019 Gains

U.S. stocks edged down for a third straight session as investors parsed data that showed U.S. economic growth softened in the final three months of 2018. But the Dow's 11% gain so far this year was still its best start in more than three decades.

U.S. Oil Prices Rise Toward Three-Month High

U.S. benchmark oil prices rose toward fresh three-month highs as investors continued to focus on a report showing a large and unexpected drop in U.S. inventories of crude oil.

Capital Gains Jumped in Final Year Before Tax Cut Started

U.S. taxpayers reported 33.5% more in net capital-gains income in 2017 than in 2016, according to new IRS data that provide the first look at the final year before the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act took effect.