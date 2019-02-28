Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

02/28/2019 | 11:16pm EST
Fed Chief Says U.S. Economy 'Is in a Good Place'

Jerome Powell said the U.S. economy is doing well, but he highlighted risks to growth that prompted the central bank to signal it is done raising interest rates for now. 

 
Chinese Shares Gain Global Sway Thanks to Index Firm's Move

MSCI said it would more than quadruple the contribution of mainland Chinese shares to an influential global benchmark, a move that will make shares in Shanghai and Shenzhen much more important to global investors. 

 
China Feb Caixin Final Manufacturing PMI Rebounds

A private gauge of China's factory activity rebounded to its three-month high in February, in contrast with the official gauge that fell to its lowest level in three years. 

 
South Korea Exports Contract for Third Straight Month in February

South Korean exports contracted for a third straight month in February, as the falling prices of memory chips and China's economic slowdown continued to weigh on the trade-dependent economy. 

 
After Hack, SEC Names Its First Chief Risk Officer

The Securities and Exchange Commission said Gabriel Benincasa would become the regulator's first chief risk officer. 

 
U.S. Homeownership Rate Hits Highest Level Since 2014

The U.S. homeownership rate climbed in the fourth quarter to the highest level since 2014, providing evidence that momentum is shifting back to owning instead of renting. 

 
Tax Refunds Bounce Back After Slow Start

Average tax refunds rebounded after a weak start to the tax-filing season, according to Internal Revenue Service data released Thursday that was highlighted by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. 

 
U.S. Economy Grew 2.6% in the Fourth Quarter

The economy completed one of the best years of a nearly decadelong expansion, growing at a modest pace despite turbulent markets, uncertainties about trade with China and a government shutdown in late December. 

 
U.S., North Korea Trade Blame for Failed Summit

The U.S. and North Korea blamed each other for their failure to reach an agreement at their second summit aimed at curbing Pyongyang's nuclear-weapons program, leaving uncertain one of President Trump's signature foreign policy issues. 

 
Dow Slips but Holds Onto Healthy 2019 Gains

U.S. stocks edged down for a third straight session as investors parsed data that showed U.S. economic growth softened in the final three months of 2018. But the Dow's 11% gain so far this year was still its best start in more than three decades.

