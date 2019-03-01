Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

03/01/2019 | 01:16am EST
Fed Chief Says U.S. Economy 'Is in a Good Place'

Jerome Powell said the U.S. economy is doing well, but he highlighted risks to growth that prompted the central bank to signal it is done raising interest rates for now. 

 
China's Stock Market Isn't Quite The Bargain It Seems

Many investors say Chinese stocks are inexpensive, despite this year's surge. That is true on a marketwide basis. But the stocks many active fund managers prefer-those linked to the Chinese consumer or the technology sector-aren't quite so appealing. 

 
Chinese Shares Gain Global Sway Thanks to Index Firm's Move

MSCI said it would more than quadruple the contribution of mainland Chinese shares to an influential global benchmark, a move that will make shares in Shanghai and Shenzhen much more important to global investors. 

 
China Feb Caixin Final Manufacturing PMI Rebounds

A private gauge of China's factory activity rebounded to its three-month high in February, in contrast with the official gauge that fell to its lowest level in three years. 

 
South Korea Exports Contract for Third Straight Month in February

South Korean exports contracted for a third straight month in February, as the falling prices of memory chips and China's economic slowdown continued to weigh on the trade-dependent economy. 

 
After Hack, SEC Names Its First Chief Risk Officer

The Securities and Exchange Commission said Gabriel Benincasa would become the regulator's first chief risk officer. 

 
U.S. Homeownership Rate Hits Highest Level Since 2014

The U.S. homeownership rate climbed in the fourth quarter to the highest level since 2014, providing evidence that momentum is shifting back to owning instead of renting. 

 
Tax Refunds Bounce Back After Slow Start

Average tax refunds rebounded after a weak start to the tax-filing season, according to Internal Revenue Service data released Thursday that was highlighted by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. 

 
U.S. Economy Grew 2.6% in the Fourth Quarter

The economy completed one of the best years of a nearly decadelong expansion, growing at a modest pace despite turbulent markets, uncertainties about trade with China and a government shutdown in late December. 

 
U.S., North Korea Trade Blame for Failed Summit

A summit that might have led to North Korea's first tangible disarmament steps faltered because Pyongyang wouldn't freeze all of its weapons programs and sought billions of dollars in sanctions relief, a senior State Department official said.

