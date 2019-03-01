Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

03/01/2019 | 11:16am EST
Inflation Fell Below Fed Target in 2018

Inflation fell short of the Federal Reserve's 2% target in 2018 for a seventh consecutive year, though a closely watched measure of underlying price pressures gained traction in December. 

 
U.S. Stocks Higher for First Time in Three Days

U.S. stocks opened higher after a tumultuous week in markets, where investors have grappled with mixed news from U.S.-China trade talks and a slew of new economic data. 

 
U.S. Personal Income Fell 0.1% in January

Americans pulled back spending sharply in December and their income gains eased at the beginning of the year, a sign of caution among households in recent months. 

 
U.S. Factory-Sector Growth Slowed in February

Growth slowed at U.S. manufacturing firms in February, a sign that the slowing global economy and uncertainty over trade could have clouded the outlook for factories. 

 
U.S. Consumer Sentiment Slipped in late February

The U. S. consumer sentiment index fell at the end of February following market volatility and the partial government shutdown. 

 
Oil Eases as Investors Await Fresh Supply Signals

Oil prices inched lower, hovering near their highest level since early November as analysts awaited fresh supply data. 

 
Canada's Economy Delivers Worst Quarterly Growth in Two Years

The Canadian economy slowed in the fourth quarter in its worst performance in more than two years amid a drop in business investment and softer household spending. 

 
Lower Unemployment, Higher Inflation Boost Turbulent Eurozone

The eurozone's unemployment rate fell in December, while the inflation rate has picked up, a double dose of encouragement for a European Central Bank seeking signs of stabilization in the currency area's economy. 

 
Banks Are Paying Peanuts on Deposits. Robo Advisers Are Offering Higher Rates.

Automated financial advisers are expanding into the cash-management market with higher rates, the latest move by these so-called robo advisers to capture clients from traditional, higher-cost banks and brokerages. 

 
Hot ETF Play of 2019 Is Betting on Home Loans

Mortgages are suddenly hot with investors. Reasons for the surge in popularity: stock market mayhem and the Federal Reserve.

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:34aADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : India Sign Record $926 Million Loan for Two New Mumbai Metro Lines
PU
11:30aOil turns sharply lower as U.S. data stokes demand worries
RE
11:29aOil turns sharply lower as U.S. data stokes demand worries
RE
11:21aU.S. Consumer Sentiment Slipped in late February -- Update
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:15aCanada PM speaks to Trump about tariffs, sources see little progress
RE
11:13aA day of reckoning for the ECB?
RE
11:09aHMT UK HER MAJESTY TREASURY : VAT recovery for financial services exports in a no deal scenario
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
