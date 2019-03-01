Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

03/01/2019 | 05:16pm EST
U.S. Stocks Close Higher for First Time in Three Days

U.S. stocks closed higher after a tumultuous week in markets, where investors have grappled with mixed news from U.S.-China trade talks and a slew of new economic data. 

 
Fed's Bostic: Inflation to Pick Up

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said Friday that the U.S. economy appears to be transitioning to a faster pace of wage growth and that inflation should pick up later this year. 

 
Inflation Fell Below Fed Target in 2018

Inflation fell short of the Federal Reserve's 2% target in 2018 for a seventh consecutive year, though a closely watched measure of underlying price pressures gained traction in December. 

 
U.S. Factory-Sector Growth Slowed in February

Growth slowed at U.S. manufacturing firms in February, a sign that the slowing global economy and uncertainty over trade could have clouded the outlook for factories. 

 
U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls by 10 in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by 10 in the latest week to 843, according to Baker Hughes. 

 
Oil Falls on Fresh Demand Worries, Stronger Dollar

Oil prices fell Friday, pulling back after weak U.S. economic data fueled fresh worries about slowing demand. 

 
Canada's Economy Delivers Worst Quarterly Growth in Two Years

The Canadian economy slowed in the fourth quarter in its worst performance in more than two years amid a drop in business investment and softer household spending. 

 
Lower Unemployment, Higher Inflation Boost Turbulent Eurozone

The eurozone's unemployment rate fell in December, while the inflation rate has picked up, a double dose of encouragement for a European Central Bank seeking signs of stabilization in the currency area's economy. 

 
Banks Are Paying Peanuts on Deposits. Robo Advisers Are Offering Higher Rates.

Automated financial advisers are expanding into the cash-management market with higher rates, the latest move by these so-called robo advisers to capture clients from traditional, higher-cost banks and brokerages. 

 
Hot ETF Play of 2019 Is Betting on Home Loans

Mortgages are suddenly hot with investors. Reasons for the surge in popularity: stock market mayhem and the Federal Reserve.

