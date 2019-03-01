U.S. Stocks Unchanged on Economic Data

U.S. stocks rebounded Friday, propelled by a rise in energy shares as investors analyzed a batch of new economic data and waited for signs on U.S.-China trade talks.

Fed's Bostic: Inflation to Pick Up

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said Friday that wage growth appears to be picking up, and he expects inflation to follow suit later this year.

Inflation Fell Below Fed Target in 2018

Inflation fell short of the Federal Reserve's 2% target in 2018 for a seventh consecutive year, though a closely watched measure of underlying price pressures gained traction in December.

U.S. Factory-Sector Growth Slowed in February

Growth slowed at U.S. manufacturing firms in February, a sign that the slowing global economy and uncertainty over trade could have clouded the outlook for factories.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls by 10 in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by 10 in the latest week to 843, according to Baker Hughes.

Oil Falls on Fresh Demand Worries, Stronger Dollar

Oil prices fell Friday, pulling back after weak U.S. economic data fueled fresh worries about slowing demand.

Canada's Economy Delivers Worst Quarterly Growth in Two Years

The Canadian economy slowed in the fourth quarter in its worst performance in more than two years amid a drop in business investment and softer household spending.

Lower Unemployment, Higher Inflation Boost Turbulent Eurozone

The eurozone's unemployment rate fell in December, while the inflation rate has picked up, a double dose of encouragement for a European Central Bank seeking signs of stabilization in the currency area's economy.

Banks Are Paying Peanuts on Deposits. Robo Advisers Are Offering Higher Rates.

Automated financial advisers are expanding into the cash-management market with higher rates, the latest move by these so-called robo advisers to capture clients from traditional, higher-cost banks and brokerages.

Hot ETF Play of 2019 Is Betting on Home Loans

Mortgages are suddenly hot with investors. Reasons for the surge in popularity: stock market mayhem and the Federal Reserve.